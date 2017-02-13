Celebrities Who Have Openly Shown Their Disdain For Donald Trump

Ever since Donald Trump has announced that he will be running for the new presidency, a lot of celebrated Hollywood stars has shown how displeased they all are. When Donald Trump finally defeated Hillary Clinton, a lot of Clinton’s supporters who belong to film fraternity has come in open to talk about their true feelings for Mr. Donald Trump and the policies he has promised to bring in the due course of time.

Meryl Streep:

Three-time Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep openly criticized Donald Trump for making a fun of a reporter with some physical disabilities.

During her Golden Globes speech on January 8, the 67-year-old Streep referred to Mr. Trump’s speech at a South Carolina rally in 2015 when he waved his arms and slurred while speaking about New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me,” she said. “It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.”

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody’s life,” Streep added. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.”

After Streep’s acceptance speech went viral, Donald Trump took to his Twitter handle and denied all the accusations and even cited that Meryl Streep is yet another overrated actress from Hollywood.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger:

The 69-year-old Arnold has been a registered Republican for many years. As a face of Hollywood, his political views were always well known as they contrasted with other prominent stars from the film industry.

In a statement following the release of a viral video clip of Donald Trump, in which the 45th President of the United States is heard speaking offensively about women in 2005, Arnold said that he will not be voting for the Republican candidate.

As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else – American. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/biRvY8S3aZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 8, 2016

“I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party — it is your duty.”

Olivia Wilde:

The 32-year-old Olivia Wilde, who made a name for herself in Hollywood after starring in films like Alpha Dog, Year One, Tron: Legacy, In Time and Her, shared a video on September 24, 2016, on Twitter of Donald Trump’s controversial statements about women.

As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump https://t.co/BIG4J0mkM6 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2016

In her tweet, Wilde wrote, “As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump.”

Robert De Niro:

Robert De Niro is one of those Hollywood stars who has not only earned accolades for his roles in some award-winning movies but has also created a generation who follows his ideologies.

The Taxi Driver movie star has made his opinions pretty clear about Donald Trump. During the 22nd Sarajevo Film Festival on August 13, 2016, he called the presidential candidate “totally nuts.”

“It’s crazy that people like Donald Trump… he shouldn’t even be where he is, so God help us,” he added.

Mark Ruffalo And Bryan Cranston:

The Avengers movie star, Mark Ruffalo, and Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston, have signed a petition with Shona Rhimes titled, “Artists united against hate.” Through their petition, they have made it clear that they are committed “to defeat the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump.”

“Trump wants to take our country back to a time when fear excused violence when greed fueled discrimination, and when the state wrote prejudice against marginalized communities into law,’ the petition reads.

Stephen King:

The writer of more than 200 short stories and 55 published novels, Stephen King, has joined over 450 other writers in signing a petition that listed some reasons why the group of writers should oppose the candidacy of Donald Trump.

“The rise of a political candidate who deliberately appeals to the basest and most violent elements in society, who encourages aggression among his followers, shouts down opponents, intimidates dissenters, and denigrates women and minorities, demands, from each of us, an immediate and forceful response,” the petition says.

Stephen Hawking:

Apart from all the celebrated stars, world’s most renowned scientist Stephen Hawking has also shown his concerns when it comes to Mr. Trump.

During his earlier interview on May 31, 2016, with Good Morning Britain, the 75-years-old theoretical physicist said that he cannot understand Donald Trump’s rise as a politician.

“He is a demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images]