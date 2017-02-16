The Weeknd Drops Sleazy, Misogynistic Diss Song & Justin Bieber Should Ignore It

Is The Weeknd dissing Justin Bieber on his misogynistic, vulgar new song “Some Way” with Toronto rapper Nav.

The track was released to iTunes on Tuesday. The reason why some are speculating that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, might be mocking Justin is because the Biebs shaded Tesfaye on two previous occasions, although nothing like the tasteless extent heard on “Some Way.”

However, the second time the Biebs poked a little fun at Abel was this past Sunday. It’s not possible for an official single to be written, recorded, mixed, formatted, and ready to roll out just two days later.

What does that mean in plain English? It either means “Some Way” isn’t about Bieber at all. Or, that a decision to rip Justin was prompted after the first time he — possibly jokingly — dissed Abel’s music as “wack” last month.

Justin made the damn joke YESTERDAY?? How tf Abel have time to write, and record a diss track and release it so fast? But this ain’t PR? pic.twitter.com/cbrxR8mRhW — S. (@Selgxmarie) February 15, 2017

Either way, would Bieber be wise to stop shading, sub-shading, or paying any kind of mind to his former girlfriend Selena Gomez’s possibly contrived new “romance” with The Weeknd?

Undoubtedly, yes. But it’s worth remembering that when it comes to shading her ex, Selena is no slouch in that department. And who knows what communications may or may not be going on behind the scenes that could be catalyzing things?

Indeed, earlier this week Selena’s team leaked — then strategically deleted — “Feel Me,” a song the 24-year-old sang on her aborted Revival Tour. The track takes brutal aim at the Biebs with some of the most chilling lyrics a pop song could boast.

“Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me,” SelGo sings in the chorus.

An ice-cold promise ends the second verse. “Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me, you’ll always be alone.”

Did Justin hear the diss? Very likely. The song leak was widely, and gleefully, reported by media. “Feel Me” also trended briefly on Twitter on Monday as Gomez fans posted delightedly about the musical dragging.

.@selenagomez takes shots at a certain ex on the very, very good “Feel Me”: https://t.co/3KKvNjLGQQ pic.twitter.com/vWT17t8Js7 — idolator (@idolator) February 13, 2017

If that wasn’t enough mind molestation, Gomez took a trip down memory lane last week when she “liked” a fan’s Instagram post featuring a picture collage of herself and Justin from their “Jelena” days. This is despite reportedly being “smitten” with The Weeknd.

Selena liked this photo on a fans account ( February 7, 2017) https://t.co/s0lh5nFdTk pic.twitter.com/3jgVjTnJan — Throwback Jelena (@ThrowbackJelena) February 8, 2017

Did the “Same Old Love” songstress’ mixed messages trigger the Biebs’ latest shade of The Weeknd?

On Sunday, during an Instagram Live session with fans, the “Sorry” singer was asked to reveal his favorite song. Justin responded by saying it was Tesfaye’s “Starboy” hit, then laughed with his friend.

Earth-shattering shade? Hardly. But it did follow in from the Biebs’s “wack” comment when TMZ caught up with him coming out of an eatery in January.

It seems unlikely reigning Prince of Pop Bieber is carrying a torch for a woman he refused to take apology calls from last August, after an Instagram spat initiated by Gomez. Are lingering resentments from online provocation part cause of this current feud?

Not familiar with that drama? Let’s rewind.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram Attack On Justin Bieber Was Hypocritical And Unnecessary https://t.co/lvitoljpQQ — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) August 17, 2016

Back in August, Justin briefly dated Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia, for a few weeks. Many Bieber fans reacted by bombarding his and Richie’s Instagrams with abusive messages, including death threats, for days.

The cyber-bullying escalated after the Biebs posted six photos of himself and Sofia. In the caption of one pic, he warned fans that if the hate didn’t stop he would set his Instagram to private.

Shortly after, and amid fans’ stepped-up ranting, Gomez inexplicably hopped onto Bieber’s Instagram and told him that he was responsible for the abuse that he and Sofia received because he posted pictures of his then girlfriend.

I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 13, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

Photoshopped comments were also posted during the exchange alleging cheating on both sides.

Immediately after attacking Justin, Gomez spent several hours “Liking” fan-posted Instagram posts which shaded her ex and congratulated her on her behavior. Some of those posts bodyshamed Bieber and referred to Richie negatively. Justin deleted his Instagram account the next morning.

Selena Gomez is also shading Justin Bieber by liking all these Instagram posts???? https://t.co/WYTsUnHXbs pic.twitter.com/SWu3hnJzYp — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 15, 2016

As is typical with most reporting on Gomez and Bieber, most media outlets ignored the point that it was Justin and Sofia who were being bullied at the time, and went with a subsequent PR-driven narrative that Selena had somehow been “defending” fans.

However, the actress-singer’s shade spree and the reality that she could have contacted her ex privately instead of blasting him on Instagram negates that deliberately sanitized narrative.

Previously, Gomez once publicly advised a fan to buy One Direction’s Made In The AM album over Bieber’ Purpose, amid many other examples of personalized jabs at her ex over the years.

Fast forward to now. The Weeknd’s possibly nuclear-level shade in “Some Way” has got a lot of people talking.

The lyrics have been widely panned as misogynistic and objectifying. But many fans of Nav and The Weeknd — in particular — have praised it.

In the first verse The Weeknd brags about his success before telling a defeated love-rival, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy,” he sings.

The graphic hook finds Tesfaye taunting, “Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way / Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah.”

Abel adds, “She just want a n***a like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah / She just want a n***a like me, I play no.”

It’s not yet known whether the lyrics are about Bieber, but media and many fans of Abel and the Biebs hear the song as The Weeknd taking a shot at Justin’s manhood.

Given that Gomez spent four years reuniting with Justin during their on-and-off romance and “liked” a fan’s pics of “Jelena” just last week, the idea that they weren’t happy with each other in the bedroom is a tough sell.

But, clearly The Weeknd is dissing someone. Is it Justin Bieber, someone else, or an imaginary adversary?

The Weeknd Drops Diss Track, On Justin Bieber’s Sex Game? (AUDIO) https://t.co/kW6S1BBNyr — TMZ (@TMZ) February 15, 2017

Nav’s verse is even more explicit and misogynistic.

“I think my n***s look better on her face, ” he sings. A little later he adds, “I’ma f**k your b***h and give her back / She said she pop pills I told her ‘stop it.'”

While The Weeknd didn’t sing Nav’s lyrics, the “Starboy” singer is not only featured on the song, but he is also promoting it on social media and therefore stands by its message.

It remains to be seen whether Bieber will take the song as a personal diss and respond, or whether he’ll realize much of The Weeknd’s past material contains lewd lyrics and and it’s very possible the song is not directed at him.

The clever move? The Biebs could choose not to give a single second to wondering whether The Weeknd and Nav’s aggressively tasteless track is about him.

Instead, the pop icon could choose to focus on enjoying his first-ever stadium trek on his massive Purpose World Tour, which kicked off Wednesday in Mexico, South America.

Another photo of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeStadiumTour in Monterrey, Mexico. (February 15) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

