Rita Ora’s New Look Causes Plastic Surgery Rumors To Swirl On Social Media

Rita Ora has been looking recognizably different in recent weeks. Fans have been wondering if the singer’s looks have changed because of her makeup or lighter eyebrows. Meanwhile, others have speculated that Rita looks different due to alleged plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old did not attend the Grammys on Sunday night, but she did attend the Clive Davis Grammy Party alongside Britney Spears, Jennifer Hudson, and Kourtney Kardashian. According to the Daily Mail, Ora’s changing face could be because she’s been wearing heavier makeup. She was spotted wearing a dark look at the party that took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night.

She was spotted wearing tinted eyebrows, heavy mascara, and eyeliner, along with a swipe of nude lipstick. Rita wore a black sparkly jumpsuit designed by Ellie Saab for the event. The jumpsuit features sheer fabric with sequin strips of fabric hanging from it. As Rita walked across the red carpet, she was seen wearing a black thong underneath the bare jumpsuit. Her derriere was almost visible since the design was backless.

She accessorized her look with a stack of silver bracelets, dazzling earrings, and rings on her hands. Ora’s signature blonde hair was styled to the side and had a slight wave in it. She flew down the day before so she could attend the annual bash and go to a friend’s party on Friday night, which she went to straight from the airport, according to another Daily Mail report.

????- ???? @damon_baker A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

But all attention has been on the singer’s changing looks in recent weeks. Some fans think that she looks barely recognizable lately and have been thinking it’s from something more than just darker makeup and a swipe of highlighter.

“OK what the hell happened to Rita Ora’s face?” one fan asked.

“No hate but have you had something done to your face your latest Instagram pics just look different,” another fan noted.

Some even remarked that Rita’s face looks tighter and tauter more than usual, according to Cosmopolitan. She previously attended a red-carpet event for the premiere of her new film, Fifty Shades Darker.

Rita plays Christian Grey’s sister Mia in the movie, but her hair and her face is all that fans have been talking about lately. One fan remarked that it looks like Rita went to “face lift city” while another added that “she looks super weird” lately. The word “taut” has also been thrown around a lot lately.

Many of the entertainer’s 6 million Twitter followers have been drawing their own conclusions, according to another report via Daily Star.

“What did you do to your face? Nose job gone wrong?” one fan asked.

“So Rita has bought herself a new face,” another added. “She’s ruined herself!”

Another chimed in: “I like Rita but WTF did she do to her face? She doesn’t look like herself.”

The America’s Next Top Model host has been the center of plastic surgery rumors for years as she does not look like the teenager that she was once was, but that could be simply from maturing. Last year, Ora was the center of boob job rumors. She admitted to Grazia Daily that she used to feel insecure about her breasts because she developed faster than her peers, reports the Daily Mail.

Going to the gym like lol A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

“I started maturing when I was 14 and so for me I hated my boobs and I went to musical theatre school so we wore leotards and did ballet. I was the first one to have t*ts and I hated them until the hottest guy fancied me and then I liked them!”

Rita said that she’s now “proud of the skin” she’s in, but it has taken her time to own her curves. As for plastic surgery, Rita has never spoken out about the rumors.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]