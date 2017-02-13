Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo And Baby Dusty Attend Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Adam Levine received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame days ago and during his ceremony, he was joined by several people close to him.

In addition to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, his co-stars on The Voice, attending the event, Adam Levine also received support from his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and his daughter, 4-month-old Dusty Rose Levine.

As Adam Levine posed in front of his star, Prinsloo was seen holding their daughter beside him in a strapless black dress and fur coat.

“I don’t know if it has always been a dream of mine because it always seemed like not something that was ever going to happen. It’s really surreal,” Adam Levine explained to People Magazine of the honor on February 10. “Having my family and my wife and daughter here — I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Adam Levine was seen carrying his daughter at times during the ceremony and fans couldn’t help but notice how cute she was. In photos, the baby was seen in white pants and shoes, a black cardigan and white hat as her musician father looked dapper in a black button up and matching black blazer.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Adam Levine said during the ceremony. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

During the event, Adam Levine’s co-star, Blake Shelton, spoke of his longtime friend, revealing that their relationship is one of the most important friendships he’s made in his lifetime. He also joked that he was hoping the event was a roast.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for about 2 years. While the couple split in early 2013 and Levine briefly dated model Nina Adgal, he and Prinsloo ultimately reconciled months later and quickly became engaged. Then, in September 2016, just months after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary, they welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose.

For years leading up to the birth, both Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo spoke of their future plans to start a family, claiming they were both hoping to welcome a lot of kids.

“I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible,” Adam Levine joked during an interview with Ryan Seacrest years ago. “I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

Then, after welcoming his first child, Adam Levine spoke to Seacrest again, via People Magazine, admitting that while he doesn’t know anything about being a father, his instincts have kicked in and made for a “beautiful experience.”

In other Adam Levine news, he and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, will soon reunite for a new season of The Voice. While Levine and Shelton’s roles have been consistent throughout the series’ run, NBC has brought in numerous other coaches, including Pharrell Williams, Cee Lo Green, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Shakira and Usher, in recent years.

Although the Season 11 cast consisted of new judges Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus, Cyrus will be taking Season 12 off as she makes way for Gwen Stefani to return and prepares for her own return later this year for Season 13.

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, tune into the premiere of The Voice Season 12, which airs on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]