Did ‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore’s Ex Hint That She Had Done Cocaine?

Did The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan accuse the reality star of doing cocaine? The tumultuous couple’s split has been nastier than nasty, would Jordan really take things this far?

Fans accused Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan of hinting that Moore had used cocaine. However, the personal trainer spoke with reporters from Radar Online to clear up the rumors.

In a now-deleted Instagram photo, Matt Jordan captioned a photograph of another woman that said: “I’m staring at you from afar wondering about you… like where you from and who you are. Cuz you a star not the kind that snort them white lines but the kind of light the nighttime. #goal.”

Fans of the Bravo housewife assumed that Matt Jordan was referring to his ex-girlfriend regarding the drug line.

However, Matt Jordan told reporters that that was not the case.

“God no. No emphatically no. Just rap lyrics.”

The rap lyrics in Matt Jordan’s captioned photo were from the song “Deja Vu” by J. Cole.

Matt Jordan and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star broke up in November of last year, after a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.

A police report from the Sandy Springs Police Department was filed after Jordan vandalized Moore’s home, which she calls the ‘Moore Manor, on August 15, 2016.

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door. Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

Kenya Moore claimed that the vandalization was “related to the breakup.”

The Bravo star’s ex-boyfriend told Radar back in December that the “attack” was orchestrated by Moore to improve ratings for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Miss Moore requested I do that and certain things to build her storyline. I never broke anything that wasn’t already planned to happen. It was agreed upon prior to it. It was per her decision to boost her storyline on the show.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has definitely kept her storyline interesting this season.

Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have gotten into a pretty heated argument to keep things exciting on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, according to Bravo.

Kenya and Marlo did not play nice with one another when it came to tossing shade around the campfire. Marlo commented about Kenya’s estranged relationship with her mother.

The former beauty queen was not having it and snapped back with “I don’t want your lifestyle. Nobody wants to be a prostitute. ”

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Stringer/Getty Images]