WWE Rumors: Austin Aries To Take On Neville At WrestleMania 33?

WrestleMania 33 is less than two months away and there’s still a lot to be determined as far as the match card goes. As of now, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal look to be the only matches that are 100 percent set in stone assuming there’s no injury to any of the four men in the coming months.

According to UPROXX, Triple H and Seth Rollins were also supposed to square off at WrestleMania 33, but that match looks highly in doubt after Rollins recently suffered an injury to his knee. It doesn’t sound as if Seth will be healthy enough to compete by April 2 which leaves a massive hole on the card in what was going to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire pay-per-view.

During last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber, the creative team began to place seeds of another possible bout for WrestleMania 33 as Nikki Bella collided with Maryse backstage which knocked her to the ground. WrestleZone speculates that it could be the beginning of a feud between Nikki and her boyfriend John Cena and Maryse and her husband The Miz which could culminate in a mixed tag match at the company’s biggest show in April.

To further fuel that speculation, it was Cena who eliminated The Miz from the Elimination Chamber which ended his chances of becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. While it obviously could’ve just been a coincidence, when coupled with Nikki Bella’s backstage run-in with Maryse Ouellet Mizanin, it certainly looks as if the WWE plans to move forward with the storyline.

Another match at WrestleMania 33 will feature Randy Orton squaring off against the WWE Champion which is currently Bray Wyatt after he ended up victorious in the Elimination Chamber. It would seem to be a seamless transition for Wyatt and Orton to feud ahead of WrestleMania, especially after Bray announced the end of the Wyatt family, but that’s not necessarily the case.

WWE.com had some interesting comments about the prospects of an Orton vs. Wyatt match following last night’s pay-per-view, according to Cageside Seats.

“It is, of course, tradition for the Royal Rumble Match winner to take on the champion of their brand at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, in this case, there are many variables. Will Wyatt and Orton want to face each other at WrestleMania? And will that point become moot if John Cena invokes a rematch clause for the WWE Championship between now and WrestleMania? As Daniel Bryan put perfectly on WWE Network’s Talking Smack, a lot can happen in the seven weeks leading up to WrestleMania.”

Another rumor being floated around for WrestleMania, according to FOX Sports, is a potential Neville vs. Austin Aries match to spotlight the cruiserweight division. Since arriving in the division, Neville has turned heel and run rampant through every competitor that’s been placed in front of him to become the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. It’s been a complete turnaround for him since he made his main roster debut in March 2015.

Aries is currently serving as a commentator for WWE 205 Live on Tuesday night’s and appears to call cruiserweight matches on Monday Night Raw with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Austin suffered a large orbital fracture on October 27 in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT and had to have permanent titanium plates inserted which forced him to take on a role outside the ring.

