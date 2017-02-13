Caitlyn Jenner Threatens To Sue Ex Kris Jenner Over Lost Earnings

Caitlyn Jenner has threatened to take her ex-wife Kris Jenner to court over lost family earnings that she believes she is entitled to. Insiders claim that the transgender reality star has hardly been paid for her appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Happy Thanksgiving to all my friends and family 🙂 A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, has reportedly been exploring her legal options after she found out that her ex-wife Kris Jenner was freezing her out of family earnings that she believes she has earned and deserves.

Radar Online revealed that Caitlyn Jenner has not been paid much at all for her appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and other family commercial projects that her name has been attached to via Kris Jenner, according to sources close the reality TV family.

The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!! I'm excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:57am PST

“And every time she tries to stand up for herself she’s met with an excuse.”

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, tried to make her own path following her transgender transition with her docuseries I Am Cait on E!

However, the former Olympian found that she was not very successful without the rest of the entertaining Kardashian/Jenner clan. I Am Cait was canceled after just two seasons.

Caitlyn Jenner is currently planning on trying her hand as an author. The reality star is releasing her tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in April.

Well, this is what my holidays looked like… from #NYE to #MLK. 10,000 signatures for my book! #secretsofmylife A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Insiders close to the family claimed that the transgender reality star was strapped for cash.

“Cait needs the cash and calculates she’s hundreds of thousands if not millions out of pocket because Kris has effectively cut her commission by three-quarters.”

Jenner reportedly has legal fees that need to be paid and she is threatening drag Kris into court if she does not reimburse her.

“On top of that she’s got legal fees that need paying, which she expects Kris to pay in full once they mediate, or she will go to court and have it out in public.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has been busy managing her successful children and cozying up with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Grammy Red Carpet Ready guys!!!! Tune in at 1PST on E! #Eredcarpet #grammys2017 @zuhairmuradofficial @lorraineschwartz A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Just last week, Jenner and Gamble were spotted hitting the town for the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California, on Wednesday evening.

Kris stopped to chat with ET’s Lauren Zima on the red carpet to assure fans that her daughter Kim Kardashian was doing alright after recently testifying in front of a French judge in New York City, where she recounted the traumatic experience of being robbed at gunpoint from her Paris hotel room in October.

Kris told the reporter that “she’s good,” but that her emotional recovery following the frightening experience has been “a process.”

Authorities confirmed last month that ten people are facing criminal charges, including robbery, kidnapping, weapon possession, use of false identity, and criminal association in connection with the armed robbery in Paris.

Christmas Eve ❄️???? #family #mygirls #blessed #repost @kyliejenner ・・・Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:12am PST

“Kim wasn’t aware of how many people were actually involved in the heist until all the men were arrested.” “She thought there were only [the] two who were in her room that night… It’s reassuring for Kim to now know the entire scenario.“

Inside sources recently told ET that “reliving that night is hard” for the 36-year-old mother of two, but that she’s “happy that justice is finally being served.”

