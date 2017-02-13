Barron Trump: ‘Autistic’ And Other Controversial Statements About The First Son

When Donald Trump officially became the President of the United States of America, everyone from around the world started to show their keen interest in knowing more about his family, especially the day-to-day activities of his son Barron Trump.

Ever since Mr. Trump announced that he will be running for the presidency, a lot has been said and published about his wife, Melania and their children. After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the White House has officially been blessed with a son after John F. Kennedy Jr.

From the past two months, Barron has apparently become a household name and everyone is supporting him for his days ahead in The White House.

Born in 2006, a year after Donald and Melania’s nuptials, Barron is officially 28 years younger than his elder brother Donald Jr. His mother calls him Little Donald because of his similarities with his father, who is now serving as the 45th President of the U.S.

“He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him ‘Little Donald’,” Melania recently said.

Recently Barron Trump has been the talk of the town because of some statements made by some people.

Barron’s autistic and school shooting comments have both gone viral. Sadly, everyone is talking about the kid ever since Rosie O’Donnell made a comment about him appearing to be autistic.

After O’Donnell’s comment on Barron, many felt that she directly attacked the child because not everyone respects the First Family. And there are others who strongly feel that one should not make fun of children, no matter which family they belong.

After O’Donnell’s retweet indicating the autistic behavior of Barron went viral, she officially apologized to Melania Trump and defended the speculation by writing about her daughter, who was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism.

“Here is how it went down,” O’Donnell wrote. “My 3.5-year-old daughter Dakota was diagnosed in September with HFA — high functioning autism. I have been immersed in that world/reality since learning — reading — asking questions. It’s all autism — all the time for the newly diagnosed. As we try to grab onto anything to keep us standing, the knowledge we are not alone there are others living this too.”

If this was not enough, then another tweet suggesting Barron Trump become a school shooter started to trend on all the social media platforms. According to the New York Post, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich came under fire for her inappropriate tweet about the First Son. The now-deleted tweet read: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Katie Rich’s inappropriate comment on Barron was not accepted by millions of people.

@nbcsnl Fire Katie Rich! Only a small, sick person attacks children. — Elbeewahoo (@Elbee24) January 22, 2017

Katie Rich needs to be fired! — Vicki (@rn5_1987) January 22, 2017

@MeetThePress @chucktodd Where is NBC apology for disgusting Katie Rich comment on Trump son??? — bball2000x (@bball2000x) January 22, 2017

Apart from autistic and school shooting comments, Barron has been a subject of a comedian’s show. A so-called lookalike of Barron has attempted many a time to gain attention by starring in a comedy show.

Shannon Noll’s Twitter feed is filled with her hatred for President Trump. Along with inappropriate comments, there are few obscene retweets that mention Barron Trump in a crude sexual act.

According to Chicago Tribune, Shannon Noll was featured in a play, Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime. In the play, the comedian was shown listening to different bedtime stories before he stays up at all hours in the night to talk with his friends.

“I was originally going to create a fake Trump child, but I look so much like Barron. And going into this, I specifically created this character so that he bears no resemblance in personality to what we’ve seen of Barron Trump. I’m just playing him as a generic kid.”

Comedian Behind Barron Trump Play Is a Sick Psycho Trump Hater https://t.co/dGf5oDWgt5 pic.twitter.com/jypMaEXXO5 — GINGER A CHRISTMAS (@GingerChristmas) February 3, 2017

Noll has made herself clear that the First Son is “absolutely not the butt of a joke.”

In Barron’s defense, The White House has issued a statement urging media and everyone to respect the privacy of this young kid.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the statement read. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Following the Barron Trump’s autistic, school shooting comments and Shannon Noll’s play, many are standing up for Donald Trump’s young son. Do you think people should make fun of a kid just because his father is famous? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]