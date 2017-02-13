Melania Trump Allegedly ‘Slut-Shamed’ By Reporter, Model Defends First Lady

Melania Trump was allegedly “slut-shamed” by a New York Times reporter and a Sports Illustrated model is coming to the first lady’s defense.

Daily Caller reports that 25-year-old SI model, Emily Ratajkowski, claims a journalist from the news source called Melania Trump a “hooker.”

The model went on a Twitter rant Monday morning blasting the journalist after the supposed incident took place in New York.

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker.’ Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullsh**.”

Emily Ratajkowski has some things to say about a NYT journalist calling First Lady Melania Trump a “hooker” https://t.co/H8qFDciBVT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 13, 2017

As Fox News notes, Emily Ratajkowski is known to defend women’s choices on the apparel they wear. An example of her position was given when Tim Gunn of Project Runway skewered the SI model for wearing an outfit he deemed as being “appallingly vulgar.” Ratajkowski expressed her reaction on Twitter.

“Western men in 2016: Want to ban women abroad from voluntarily covering themselves at the beach…then want women to cover up their ‘vulgar’ bodies at home.”

A tweet seen near her profile reads: “Women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies.”

Blogger forced to pay ‘substantial sum’ to Melania Trump in defamation lawsuit https://t.co/27QznK4mT1 pic.twitter.com/Bea7n39Q3v — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2017

Melania Trump is in the middle of a libel lawsuit against Mail Media, Inc. for an article published in the Daily Mail alleging that she was a high-end escort many years ago — a false claim. Mrs. Trumps attorneys are seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million.

Fox News reports that a defamation suit resulted in Maryland blogger, Webster Tarpley, having to pay Melania Trump a “substantial sum” for a blog post he wrote containing unsubstantiated claims made that she was an escort.

“I posted an article on August 2, 2016 about Melania Trump that was replete with false and defamatory statements about her,” Webster Tarpley said in a statement by Trump’s attorneys. “I acknowledge that these false statements were very harmful and hurtful to Mrs. Trump and her family, and therefore I sincerely apologize to Mrs. Trump, her son, her husband and her parents for making these false statements.”

It’s unknown what the amount of the settlement is.

Attorneys for Melania Trump argue in the $150 million lawsuit against the Mail Media that the first lady “had the unique, one-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multimillion-dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

The product categories that Melania Trump could’ve made more money on include fashion, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, and fragrance, etc.

There were concerns that Melania was intending to profit from her role as first lady, but many reports state that the was suit referring to months before the election. The articles that reportedly had an impact on Mrs. Trump’s business opportunities were publishes in August of 2016.

In spite of the corrections, retractions, and apologies from websites that focused on the libelous story about Melania Trump, Emily Ratajkowski reveals that a reporter from a recognized news source allegedly called her a “hooker.” The reporter cited to be with the New York Times wasn’t named.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]