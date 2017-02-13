Ryan Serhant Valentine’s Day: How His Gift To His Wife May Have Backfired

Ryan Serhant is the master of surprises. This Million Dollar Listing: New York star did the unthinkable when he managed to shut down Times Square in New York so he could pull off a proposal to his girlfriend, Emilia Bechrakis. This was captured on Million Dollar Listing: New York and his proposal made headlines around the world. But just because Ryan is now a married man doesn’t mean that he has put all efforts of romance on the shelf. Even though Valentine’s Day isn’t until tomorrow, Serhant decided to surprise his wife this weekend.

According to a new Instagram post, Ryan Serhant is now revealing that he wanted to surprise his wife with a romantic gift. And since Serhant’s personal motto is “expansion always in all ways,” it isn’t surprising that he went above and beyond with his gift.

“You don’t always have to shut down Times Square to surprise your wife. Sometimes just a 7 foot teddy bear, some roses, and a nice card will do. I love you Puffer Munkin. Happy Valentine’s Day,” Ryan Serhant revealed on Instagram, while sharing a picture of her hugging a huge teddy bear with a huge bouquet of roses in the background.

“I would put it on a comfy rug and cuddle on the bear and read til I fall asleep,” one person replied to Serhant, while another fan wrote to him, “Haha, now what the hell are you going to do w that gigantic stuffed animal???”

And while some of Ryan Serhant’s fans loved the gift for his wife, it sounds like he hadn’t quite thought the entire process through. He later posted a picture of Emilia in bed with the teddy bear and the bear had clearly taken over his side of the bed. And this wasn’t what he had in mind, so he was surprised that the teddy bear had taken over.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ryan Serhant has been filming the newest season of Million Dollar Listing: New York. He has shared pictures of him filming in his office, but this upcoming season will be interesting because Luis D. Ortiz decided to quit last season. During the season finale, Luis revealed that he wasn’t happy anymore and he needed to do something else. And Ryan revealed that he honestly thought that Ortiz was done with real estate.

“I think so,” Ryan Serhant has revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo, adding, “He’s been traveling a lot. I follow him online. He seems like he has a really great life.”

Luis has announced that he’s leaving the United States and he’s relocating to Paris, France on March 1. He is looking for a new life and opportunities, and he feels that his co-stars may have been disappointed in his decision.

“I think they’re not happy about it because I think we, as a trio, make such a good cast and I think the show is so successful because of the three of us together,” Luis has revealed about Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund’s reactions to his exit, according to Bravo, adding, “I think they’re bummed, but they’re happy for me. Both of them are always going to have a special place in my heart. I give them both keys to two separate penthouses in my heart, south-facing [with] floor-to-ceiling windows.”

What do you think of Ryan Serhant’s Valentine’s Day gift? Do you think they filmed the show on Valentine’s Day? What do you think of Luis’ decision to leave the show, and how do you think Ryan Serhant and Fredrik will handle a brand new broker to the franchise?

