‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Hotel Room Brawl Leads To Shocking Elimination Week 7

The drama heats up on Week 7 of The Bachelorette when two of Nick Viall’s frontrunners get into a nasty fight in the Bahamas. Jealousy rears its ugly head inside the girls’ hotel room one week before the hometown dates as the competition to win the final rose heats up.

Six ladies remain but there are only four roses, so getting alone time with Nick is a top priority this week and there is plenty of tension while the girls wait for the date cards to arrive.

Who gets in a fight on and who ends up going home on Monday night? Here’s the low-down on what transpires between two girls who both have one goal in mind — the final rose.

Warning: The Bachelor Episode 7 spoilers ahead!

Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Kristina Schulman, and Danielle Maltby all join Nick in the Bahamas this week after a rather emotional week in St. Thomas.

And just when Nick thought it couldn’t get any worse than last week, tempers flare between the girls who are hoping to get a rose so they can move on to the hometown dates next week.

According to ABC, there are four date cards up for grabs this week — three one-on-one dates and a group date. Although the girls are staying at a beautiful resort in Bimini, Bahamas, they aren’t allowed to enjoy life outside the hotel unless they are on a date, so that means they have a lot of time on their hands while they wait for their date to begin.

Although fans might assume that this season’s villain, Corinne Olympios, is one of the girls who gets in a fight this week, that’s not the case. Although People reports that Corinne will try to seduce Nick in his hotel room, she has nothing to do with the fight that goes down between contestants Vanessa Grimaldi and Rachel Lindsay.

Reality Steve reports that the argument between Vanessa and Rachel happens while they are in the room with Danielle M. All three girls got one-on-one dates in the Bahamas, so Steve states that it’s likely the fight transpired while Kristina, Corinne, and Raven were out on the group date.

Although producers could cut the argument from tonight’s episode, Steve claims that it did happen and he calls it the “Blow up in Bimini” and it will prove his theory that not everyone on the show was a fan of Vanessa.

“I’m hearing it got very heated and most were on Rachel’s side as they weren’t fans of Vanessa,” Steve revealed in a recent blog post.

“Don’t know the exact details of the fight other than it was the most talked about one of the season, had been building awhile, and these two slung barbs at each other pretty good.”

Steve goes on to say that Vanessa’s fans will say that the fight transpired because Rachel was jealous of Vanessa’s connection with Nick, but he says that’s not the case and that it “just means during the eight weeks the show films she [Vanessa] wasn’t at that liked by the others.”

It’s unclear if Nick finds out about the fight and if he did would it sway his decision when it comes to sending two girls home on Episode 7? Apparently, it had no bearing on his decision but viewers will be shocked to learn that he eliminates Danielle M. during their one-on-one date. Spoilers indicate that he then decides to cancel the rose ceremony and sends Kristina packing after a brief conversation at the hotel.

And whether Rachel and Vanessa’s fight was over Nick or something else, both girls will make out just fine in the end. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Rachel Lindsay will be introduced as the next Bachelorette on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight — making this the earliest announcement in the history of the show.

And as far as Vanessa goes, if Reality Steve‘s spoilers are correct, the special education teacher from Canada will win Nick’s final rose and they will appear as an engaged couple on the After the Final Rose special on March 13.

Are you surprised that Vanessa and Rachel got into a fight while filming Episode 7 in the Bahamas?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]