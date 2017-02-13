WWE News: WWE Star Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling can be a tough business to keep up with. For each competitor, there are family and friends that they leave behind to endeavor in a career that spends a majority of the year traveling from city to city. There are some who can effectively balance the schedule with their family, but others who cannot, which leads to the demise of their household.

A positive example of this is AJ Styles. Known across the wrestling locker room as a strong family man, Styles had an opportunity to express this while he was on the Stone Cold Podcast, which aired in June of 2016. Styles expressed how much he values his family, and got emotional about how much he appreciates his wife taking care of the kids while he is on the road so much.

An older story comes by way of the Ricky Steamboat in the 1980s. There has been on ongoing explanation that Steamboat asked for time off from the WWE while he was Intercontinental Champion to tend to his newborn child. According to The Sportster, he was granted his request, but WWE was not happy with the decision due to them wanting a traveling champion.

Another compelling factor to this story is that “The Natural” Butch Reed was going to be the heir apparent to the IC title, but he no-showed the event where he was scheduled to defeat Stemaboat. As a result, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was next in line. When he also no-showed, the Honky Tonk Man was strolling down the same hallway that Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon were brainstorming, and happened to be at the same place at the right time. Thus, history was made, and the Honky Tonk Man became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

While this WWE talent never reached the heights of the aforementioned stars, she has been a member of the WWE roster for over 10 years. Originally a tryout for the WWE Diva Search, Rosa Mendes was signed to a developmental contract in 2006, and made her main roster debut in 2008 as a fan of Beth Phoenix, attacking her then-rival Melina on multiple occasions.

Mendes, via her Instagram account, sent to long message announcing that she will retire from the world of professional wrestling.

“Today is Jordan’s first birthday and it’s also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan’s mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people’s faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience.”

Mendes also stated that another reason why she is deciding to step away from professional wrestling is that she wants to concentrate on her business that she co-owns, Totally Fit Mama, which develops meal plans for families. She stated that once she dreamed about becoming a WWE Champion, but her child, relationship, and business is now at the forefront of her priority list.

She was also very thankful for a number of WWE talent that helped her along the way.

Although Mendes never gained a great deal of steam during her WWE career, being tossed around to manage names such as Carlito, Primo & Epico, and Fandango, Mendes did gain a following during her time while being a cast member of Total Divas. From the looks of it, Mendes, who turns 38 this year, has already established a successful career outside of WWE.

[Featured Image By WWE]