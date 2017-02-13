Selena Gomez Returns To Twitter To Announce New Music With Kygo

Selena Gomez is making her musical return to the spotlight.

Months after returning to Los Angeles to attend the 2016 American Music Awards after announcing her struggles with anxiety and depression, Selena Gomez has returned to Twitter for the first time since August of last year.

In her first tweet of 2017, Selena Gomez confirmed her new song, “It Ain’t Me,” would be released on Thursday, February 16.

Selena Gomez also changed her Twitter profile photo and background to include the song’s cover art.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez announced she would be taking some time off in August of last year as she attempted to complete her Revival World Tour.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez said in a statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

Selena Gomez was dealt a major blow during her tour when she learned of the shocking death of her friend and fellow singer Christina Grimmie. Then, just weeks later, she was involved in an ugly feud with her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, during which the “Cold Water” singer accused her of using him for attention — and cheating on him with Zayn Malik.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued.

After her statement was shared, Selena Gomez reportedly traveled to Tennessee, where she allegedly checked into a treatment center outside of Nashville to focus on her mental health. As Us Weekly revealed at the time, the unnamed facility was private and quiet but super intense.

After reportedly entering treatment, Selena Gomez spent time with family, including her mom, step-father and grandparents, in the area. As the magazine revealed, Selena Gomez was first spotted at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Alcoa with her mom, Mandy, and step-father, Brian, before visiting the Riverstone Restaurant in Townsend the following day.

Following three months of living far away from the prying eye of fans and photographers, Selena Gomez returned to Los Angeles and in late November of last year, she attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she received the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock.

“I think it’s safe to say that a lot of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not and I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken,” Selena Gomez told fans in her acceptance speech, via Billboard magazine. “I kept it together and I swore I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

She went on to reveal that her 2014 performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which was inspired by Justin Bieber, was the honest she’s been.

“If you are broken, you don’t have to stay broken,” she added.

Selena Gomez didn’t attend last night’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, but she was close by when her boyfriend, The Weeknd performed, and later reunited with the singer to attend an after party for the event at 1Oak nightclub.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]