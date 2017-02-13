Marlo Hampton And Kenya Moore: ‘RHOA’ Fans Think She Crossed The Line

Marlo Hampton has returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and it sounds like she is not exactly holding anything back. On last night’s episode of the show, Marlo decided to call out Sheree Whitfield for spreading rumors about Kandi Burruss and the lesbian rumors, and she decided to question her friendship with Kenya Moore. It’s no secret that Marlo isn’t happy with her co-star because she wasn’t invited to Moore’s birthday party and her housewarming party. But rather than take it up one-on-one, she decided to call her out in front of the ladies and call her a horrible woman.

According to a new tweet, Marlo Hampton is now revealing why she decided to apologize to Kenya during the camping trip. But one has to wonder how much this apology really meant, as Marlo didn’t hold back when it came to slamming her co-star on social media as the episode aired. During the episode, Hampton said that Moore was such a horrible woman that not even her own mother wanted anything to do with Moore. And that was a low blow. But Marlo didn’t stop there.

#fbf Aquarius takeover. #nyfw #herve A photo posted by Marlo Hampton (@marlohampton) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

“That’s weird because Kenya pays for people service’s also #Walter #Matt who will be the next client? #RHOA,” Marlo Hampton revealed on Twitter, slamming Kenya’s choices in men and making the accusation that she’s paying the men to play her boyfriends on the show.

This has been an accusation against Kenya before, as she was accused of paying Walter Jackson to play her boyfriend, so she could be considered for a role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But Hampton reveals that she’s happy she apologized to Kenya so they could move on from the drama.

“I’m Glad we apologize to each other that was the right thing to do. #TrustherasfarasIcanseeher #RHOA,” Marlo Hampton revealed on Twitter during the episode, sharing that she still doesn’t trust her co-star very much, and fans were shocked over the attack on last night’s episode.

“Sheesh Marlo Hampton, those momma comments were SOO below the knees @ What did Kenya Moore do to REALLY deserve that ish,” one person wrote to Hampton, questioning why she was so aggressive with her co-star about her mother, to which Hampton replied, “They were that’s why I apologize, my feelings were hurt and I felt that was the only way to hurt her which was awful.”

“I know she hurt you, but that seems to be the only way to make her feel the hurt she does to others,” a person replied to Marlo Hampton, pointing to Kenya’s own behavior and how the only way to fight back is to go low and make digs at her back.

So, how does Moore feel about last night’s episode? How did she react after reliving the episode where Hampton attacked her for being a horrible person and using her relationship with her mother against her? Well, Kenya appeared to be in Cuba, so she didn’t share anything on social media.

“#Cuba a dream come true,” Kenya Moore revealed on her Instagram and Twitter a few days ago, to which a fan wrote about Moore’s trip to Cuba, “You invalidate the the sacrifice and 10 years it took my mother to be allowed into this country legally and become an American citizen. That was the law in 1946 and still the law today, it is not new, Trump did not make it up as you seem think because you do not know the history of this country and are here but don’t bother to learn it. If Cuba is so great for you then go home and stay there, why you staying here?”

What do you think of Marlo Hampton’s attack on Kenya? Do you think it was fair for Marlo to use her troubled relationship with her mother against Moore?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Carmen Marc Valvo]