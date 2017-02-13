WWE Opinion: Kurt Angle’s Return Storyline Is Staring WWE In The Face

Last month, Kurt Angle’s official return to WWE was cemented in place and it was announced that he would headline the 2017 class for the Hall of Fame. Many have wondered if this would lead to him wrestling again for the company, but it isn’t yet known if that will come to be. If Triple H ever gets to the point of wanting him back in the ring, there is a storyline already in place and it is staring them right in the face.

All of the pieces for a Kurt Angle return have been put in place over the last year and it seems due time that it happened. Well, all but one of the pieces.

First things first, Angle is back with WWE and he is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 33 weekend. It is going to be a moment that fans have been waiting to see for so long, and he is finally going to be “home.”

Now, what if he were to return to the ring after his induction? Angle recently told Busted Open that he had not spoken with Triple H about him returning to wrestling. He said it is up in the air at this point, but, “Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”

Scott Keith of Pulse Wrestling thought that last night’s Elimination Chamber was the perfect opportunity for him to return. He could have come out during the Tag Team Turmoil match and inspired American Alpha to win after they were beaten down by both the Usos and The Ascension.

When speaking of American Alpha, they are exactly the opening for Kurt Angle to make a big comeback and be a part of the main wrestling roster again. They could be his new Team Angle and allow him to have backing and be built even bigger immediately.

As reported last year by Inquisitr before Angle’s return to WWE was even close, he had already discussed working with American Alpha. He even told Cageside Seats how it could work since he’s older now and they are still a young up-and-coming tag team.

“For me to go back and, if I do go back I’d love to be able to wrestle, but I know I can’t do it full time. I’m 47-years-old. And that’s why those guys [Chad Gable & Jason Jordan] would be perfect as my team, like a Team Angle, because they could do the wrestling for me until the big one comes.”

To add to that big storyline for Kurt’s return and his new Team Angle, WWE could bring back his former team to work against them. Last year, WWE even announced that Shelton Benjamin was returning to be on the SmackDown Live brand, but an injury forced his comeback to be shelved for quite a while.

A torn rotator cuff ended up sidelining him and rumors of him returning for the Royal Rumble ended up not being true as 411 Mania reported. Benjamin said he is still months away from doing anything physical, and Wrestling News reports it is expected for him to be back closer to WrestleMania 33.

Now, the only missing piece of that puzzle is Charlie Haas who is said to be “semi-retired” from wrestling. His last known match was in April of last year when he lost to Rhino at JAPW Homecoming, and that isn’t his only appearance for them.

At the JAPW 18th Anniversary show in 2014, Haas partnered together with Benjamin once again and they were led to the ring by Kurt Angle to reform Team Angle for the first time in a decade. As PW Ponderings reported, they went on to defeat the team of Teddy Hart and Chris Sabin with Chris Hero.

The return of The World’s Greatest Tag Team could make Kurt Angle’s return that much better.

Kurt Angle getting back in the ring and wrestling for WWE is something that the fans want and he has made it no secret that he wants it too. American Alpha is one of the best tag teams on the entire main roster and Shelton Benjamin was set to return to the company last year. Now, all that needs to be done is to get Charlie Haas back, if even for a limited run, and it would lead to a brand new Team Angle created in an impressive fashion.

