‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli In Hot Water With Hanes Over Trademark

Danielle Bregoli has achieved a shocking level of fame for her line “Cash me ousside! How bow dah?” as seen on the Dr. Phil Show. After turning the catchphrase into a slogan for her new clothing line, Bregoli has been warned by underwear giant Hanes to stop using their trademarked, stylized “C” that appears on Champion branded clothing before they make it a legal issue.

According to TMZ, Bregoli and her mom received a letter from Hanesbrands Inc. They have taken notice of the “Cash Me Ousside” clothing line and the infamous 13-year old who made the catchphrase into a household saying. They aren’t thrilled that Danielle has allegedly lifted the same exact “C” for her brand that they already have trademarked and have been using for years for the Champion sportswear logo.

In the letter, Hanesbands Inc. has ordered Danielle Bregoli to stop using their trademark and she has a week to do it. If not, she could face some pretty steep legal consequences for infringing on their trademark. They feel the need to protect their Champion brand’s “extensive consumer goodwill and reputation.”

While it seems certain that the “Cash Me Ousside” girl clearly thinks that her brand is better, Hanes is bigger and she won’t be able to fist fight her way out of a legal battle with them over her alleged copyright infringement.

The brand new cease-and-desist letter might be a big problem for Bregoli, since she just released her “unofficial” version of the music video for Kodak Black’s “Everything 1K.” In the music video, Danielle is wearing a hoodie sweatshirt with the well-known “C” seen on it. Instead of it being a Champion sweatshirt, though, the rest of the slogan says “Cash Me Ousside” on it just like other clothing seen in the video.

Danielle Bregoli made that Kodak Black music video for free. The rapper has already spoken out and said that he gave the “Cash Me Ousside” girl permission to leave the video up, which is probably a smart move considering that it’s already been viewed more than 10 million times.

Unlike Dr. Phil, whom Danielle claims she made him “just like Oprah made him” during her most recent visit to his show, it looks like she might actually help to make a name for Kodak Black. Part of the deal with Bregoli is that she has to cosign and share his official music video for “Everything 1K” once it is completed, too. It’s pretty clear that Kodak Black’s official music video for the song probably won’t even touch Danielle’s version, which has gone viral, racking up all 10 million of those views in just four short days.

For whatever reason, Danielle Bregoli’s bad attitude and total disrespect of everyone has gone viral. Her official Instagram account has amassed more than 4 million followers since that fateful day when she challenged the whole Dr. Phil Show audience to a fight.

While Bregoli might feel like she has a pretty good chance at fighting people physically, she has no idea what she’s in for if she ends up taking on Hanes about their accusations that she ripped of the famous “C” logo from their Champion brand sportswear line. While she is still underage and not even legally responsible for her behavior, her mother Barbara Ann is.

It’s unclear how Danielle Bregoli and her mom Barbara Ann plan to rectify their alleged Hanesbrands Inc. ripoff. Obviously, they can remove the trademark infringing hoodies from the “Cash Me Ousside” girl’s Shopify account, where they have made the merchandise available. When it comes to the Kodak Black music video, though, they’d have to reshoot huge scenes to rid themselves of the hoodie sweatshirt in question, and it’s still not clear if they plan on doing that or not.

Those who want to see exactly what kind of fan merchandise they can purchase from the “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli, you can check out her Shopify link here. Just be warned that language on her shopping site is definitely adult and NSFW. At the time of publishing, the hoodie sweatshirts that Hanesbrands Inc. was complaining about are still for sale on her site.

