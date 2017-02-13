WWE News: John Cena Cheers Up Young Fan After ‘Elimination Chamber’ Loss

At last night’s WWE pay-per-view, WWE superstar John Cena went into the Elimination Chamber match as champion. However, with five other competitors in the match, the odds were heavily stacked against him. The multiple-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion managed to make it to the final three competitors, only to fall prey to a double-team strategy from two other hungry superstars vying for his WWE championship. AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt did their best beatdown attempts, with Cena trying to overcome the odds. Unfortunately, the champion got hit by Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail move, eliminating him from being able to defend his title. With that, Cena suffered another championship loss on a his top-notch resume, but he didn’t let it stop him from making someone’s day.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, John Cena still cheered up a young fan despite being on the losing end of his championship defense inside the structure known as “the Chamber.” As the story is recounted, a mother and her daughter were leaving the arena after the match and happened to bump into none other than former WWE Champion John Cena. Instead of brushing them off in a sour mood, Cena was still able to stop and chat with the mother and her daughter, who is a major fan of the WWE star. Cena also allowed the young girl to get a picture with her favorite professional wrestler.

The man who recently tied Ric Flair’s record number of championship reigns, also gave the dejected fan some words of wisdom, as the mother recounted in her social media post. Her daughter apparently had tears running down her face after the loss, which has been a similar emotion fans felt during many times during historic WWE bouts.

The mother mentioned how when they ran into Cena, she told him about how upset her daughter was over his championship loss.

“He looked her in the eye and said ‘It’s ok. Sometimes we don’t win. But that just shows me that I gotta keep fighting. I will get a rematch. You remember that, ok? Never give up. Never lose hope. Keep fighting.’ And then we caught this moment.”

In addition to those words of wisdom, Cena shared other encouraging words for his fans via Twitter.

Never fear failure. Learn from it. Fear not having the courage to try. #NeverGiveUp #EarnTheDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 13, 2017

It’s no secret that John Cena has always been a humble and generous individual. He’s still among the most requested sports stars for the Make A Wish Foundation. The majority of his fanbase tends to be of the younger generation, as well as parents who want that clean and wholesome role model for their kids to look up to. That has always been one of the marks against Cena by other fans, as well as the fact it feels WWE was forcing Cena to be “the guy” who always carried things rather than establishing other newer stars. There have even been several superstars who have claimed Cena tries to bury talent backstage. That may be true, although based on his results over the past years, he has also helped several stars gain momentum on the main roster. Cases in point would be Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and just last night, Bray Wyatt.

With Cena’s loss at the Elimination Chamber, it leaves him stuck in a tie with Ric Flair for total championship reigns. His WrestleMania 33 bout has been discussed in WWE rumors for weeks, and at this point is not likely to include another shot at the title. However, there’s likely a rematch on SmackDown in the coming weeks. The former World Heavyweight Champion probably realizes his WWE days could be over soon or much later down the road. However, even when Cena calls it quits in the ring, it’s the fans he impacted him that will probably matter to him more than wins, losses or accolades. Despite all the bashing Cena might get, it’s hard to discredit him for making that difference in the lives of the future superstars of the world.

[Featured Image by WWE]