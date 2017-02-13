As seen in the above photo, Ivanka Trump wore an off-the-shoulder black dress when Ivanka joined her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, on Saturday, February 11. Ivanka and Jared were photographed walking out of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, that evening. However, by Monday, February 13, buzz about another retailer removing Ivanka’s products began to circulate online: Burlington Coat Factory. As seen in the following photo gallery, Ivanka has donned a number of fashionable stylings in the White House and beyond — even as the buzz about retailers dropping Ivanka’s products continues.

Burlington Coat Factory Deletes Ivanka Trump's Clothing, Jewelry, Shoes [Photos]

Burlington Removes Ivanka Trump’s Collection From Its Site https://t.co/Whzgk4i9d3 — Chavie Lieber (@ChavieLieber) February 13, 2017

According to Yahoo , Ivanka’s brand could no longer be found on the Burlington website, as of Friday, February 10. Burlington — which used to be famously known as the Burlington Coat Factory — previously had Ivanka’s products for sale online, at least 13 of Ivanka’s products. But Shannon Coulter, leader of the #GrabYourWallet movement, claims they have been removed from Burlington’s website. Whereas the publication had asked Burlington for feedback about Ivanka’s products being removed, Burlington hasn’t made a comment about Ivanka’s products as of this writing.

Whereas Burlington has joined a growing list of stores that have removed Ivanka’s products, other retailers still selling Ivanka’s items can be easily found via a Google Shopping search for “Ivanka Trump” — even though some of those selling Ivanka products could be third-party sellers selling the products via the website listed.

Nordstrom dropped Ivanka’s line due to what the retailer said were poor sales. According to Huffington Post, sales of Ivanka’s products via the retailer dropped more than 70 percent prior to the election. President Trump famously tweeted about Nordstrom dropping Ivanka’s line, calling the decision unfair.

According to Yahoo, TJ Maxx and Marshalls sent out a memo to their workers instructing them to throw away Ivanka’s display signs and place Ivanka’s unsold merchandise in with other products. HSN has also gotten rid of not only Ivanka’s brand items, but Mr. Trump’s as well — and that Shop Style will soon do the same. Neiman Marcus accordingly dropped Ivanka’s jewelry line, and the department store Belk got rid of most of Ivanka’s items as well, except for one brick-and-mortar store still selling Ivanka’s dresses and coats in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Online stores such as Shoes.com and Jet.com have either removed Ivanka’s products or are in the process of removing them. Frasca Jewelers removed Ivanka’s products after poor sales that “limped along,” and Macy’s dumped Mr. Trump’s menswear line — with pressure to drop Ivanka’s line evident in the public eye via social media.

Some of the stores still selling Ivanka’s items include Dillard’s, at least as of this writing, with items like the “Ivanka Trump Compression Panel Scuba Crepe Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress” priced at $128.

DSW still carries Ivanka’s pumps, like this “Ivanka Trump Katie-2 Pump” priced at $69.95.

Other sellers carrying Ivanka’s products include 6pm.com, Baehr Feet, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, DSW — along with eBay stores such as eBay – 7414nancy, eBay – apparelsave, eBay – greatdealsa2c, eBay – linda*s***stuff and eBay – warehouse-deals-net. Additional online stores carrying Ivanka’s products include KidsShoes.com and LorisShoes.com.

Besides the aforementioned Macy’s — Poshmark and Pricefalls.com also carry Ivanka’s line, along with Superstylestore and Tradesy.

Third-party sellers sell Ivanka’s products via Walmart’s website, such as Walmart – ApparelSave and Walmart – ShoeFabs.

Zappos.com also carries Ivanka’s products.

Tony Posnanski: “Comparing Trudeau to Trump is like comparing Louis Vuitton clothing and accessories to Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories.” Judy Ingram: “I’m dropping all my business with businesses who have dropped Ivanka Trump’s iconic clothing and jewelry line.”

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]