Jennifer Lopez Gets Sexy On Instagram As Drake Woos Rihanna Amid Grammy Shocker

Age is just a number, and Jennifer Lopez has been proving that this year by posting increasingly sexy, sizzling photos on Instagram. Now, amid a new report that Drake is wooing Rihanna amid a 2017 Grammy Awards bombshell, J.Lo isn’t stopping with those sizzling pictures.

Rihanna stunned at the Grammy Awards, and while she made her presence known from the audience rather than with dramatic acceptance speeches on stage, Drake apparently didn’t need a reminder of what she achieved. Drake was quick to defend Rihanna after her Grammy losses, reported Radio.com.

The rapper skipped making his own appearance at the Grammy Awards because he is overseas on his “Boy Meets World Tour.” But he quickly made it clear that he’s keeping track of how Rihanna is doing by sticking up for her.

Turning to Instagram, Drake shared a photo of himself in which he sported a huge gold chain with a tiny replica of Ceelo Green attached to it. (The real version of Green stunned the Grammy Award crowd by donning a gold coat and mask). Drake’s caption referred to Rihanna’s trophy losses.

“Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah.”

Rihanna was ignored in several Grammy Award categories, including losing for Record of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Instead of Rihanna winning for “Work,” her collaboration with Drake to which he referred in his Instagram caption, Adele took home Record of the Year for Hello. In addition, rather than Rihanna’s Anti, Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade.

But as Drake made it clear on Instagram, he feels that Rihanna got robbed of her rightful trophies, and he (joined by Ceelo) have plans to do something about those losses. The rapper’s Instagram post is seen as evidence of just how much he still cares for his former girlfriend.

Drake isn’t just turning to Instagram to show how much he cares for Rihanna, however. The rapper also is seeking to win Rihanna back, according to sources quoted by Life & Style. As for how Jennifer Lopez fits into the situation, those insiders are describing it as a love triangle involving J.Lo, Rihanna and Drake.

Even though the rapper is “determined” to woo Rihanna, however, J.Lo isn’t concerned, revealed one of the insiders.

“Jennifer…has a take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward him. Drake and J.Lo still hang out and hook up, but they aren’t so serious anymore.”

The 47-year-old singer just made it clear on Instagram that she doesn’t need an escort to stun on the red carpet. Sizzling in a flowing frock that flaunted her fabulous legs, J.Lo posted a picture that credited her glamour squad for helping her stun without Drake, 30.

While Lopez is flaunting her fine-on-her-own attitude toward the rapper on Instagram, she’s also secretly concerned about the possibility that getting seriously involved with Drake would hurt Rihanna, according to the insider. J.Lo doesn’t desire to fuel a feud with her former pal, and she’s also busy with her own life, noted the source.

“She truly doesn’t have the time to sit around thinking about Drake professing his love for Rihanna.”

While Drake recently turned to Instagram to defend Rihanna for her Grammy Award losses, he also has spoken out about his feelings for her. At his concert last month in London, the rapper called Rihanna “the queen of everything.” That statement reportedly is evident of just how much he continues to care for Rihanna.

“He’s been in contact with Rihanna, and he has his heart set on winning her back,” revealed the source. “Drake cares about J.Lo, but he misses Rihanna. They will always have a special bond.”

As for Jennifer, she’s staying busy with her own flock of admirers. Lopez recently had an encounter with Casper Smart, who gifted her with flowers when she was with her friend Leah Remini at dinner in Los Angeles. In addition, the publication reported that Marc Anthony is “also determined to win back” J.Lo.

As for how Rihanna herself is doing amid all this drama and Grammy losses, the Huffington Post pointed out that with the help of a bejeweled flask, the songstress is doing just fine.

That dazzling diamond-encrusted flask made for an iconic Rihanna moment despite the disappointment among those who agree with Drake that her album Anti was overlooked at the Grammy Awards. But while Beyonce found a way to turn lemons into Lemonade, Rihanna found a way (thanks to her flask) to turn a disappointing award ceremony into a great time.

Twitter lit up with fans admiring Rihanna’s talent for dancing, drinking, and dazzling.

