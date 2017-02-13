‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville End Their Years-Long Feud

Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville are reportedly on good terms years after the Vanderpump Rules star admitted to having an affair with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s now-ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Weeks ago on Watch What Happens Live, Brandi Glanville spoke to Andy Cohen about the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules and shockingly revealed that Scheana Marie was the only one who she felt was normal. She even said Scheana Marie was the only cast member she liked and labeled her as the voice of reason.

Following the episode, Scheana Marie made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and revealed how surprised she was to hear the former reality star’s comments. She then claimed that after attempting to tweet to Glanville, she discovered she was still blocked.

Although Glanville still seemed to be harboring a grudge from their years-long feud, she and Scheana Marie have since made amends both online and in person.

At the end of last week, after watching Scheana Marie’s latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Brandi Glanville tweeted to the Vanderpump Rules star about her impending divorce from husband Mike Shay.

“Watched #WWHL w/@scheanamarie & unblocked her but I’m blocked. @Andy tell her that I know how difficult divorce can be! Hang in there!” Glanville tweeted.

In response, Scheana Marie sent Glanville three heart emojis.

Days later, the two women came face-to-face at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles. According to a report by E! News at the time, Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville buried the hatchet while parting at Avalon nightclub with friends. Although they didn’t plan to meet at the party, they reportedly shared a nice moment and posed for a photo during the outing.

“Brandi and Scheana were hanging out throughout the night,” an insider revealed. “They were hugging and putting on makeup together. They stayed the entire night and enjoyed JoJo’s performance.”

Brandi Glanville reportedly attended the event with her boyfriend, DJ Friese, and was later seen hanging out with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Carlton Gebbia. Meanwhile, Scheana Marie was seen spending time with her co-stars, including Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

“[Scheana Marie] and Lala appeared on good terms,” the insider said. “There was no drama.”

Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville were previously seen together on a crossover episode between Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At the time, the two women came together at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is shot.

“Lisa asked me to have a sit down with the woman who was my husband’s mistress for three years, throughout my entire second pregnancy…So, with great reluctance for my new ‘good’ friend, Lisa V., I threw myself on my sword and did it,” Glanville later told fans of the encounter. “It was hard. It was the first scene on Vanderpump Rules, the crossover. It was a onetime favor. Or it was supposed to be. You’ve all seen Lisa V. throwing that beautiful catered engagement party for that mistress at her house. Treating the mistress like family… It happened a lot. A lot.”

Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville have had tension between them for the past several years, but when it comes to the future, they appear to have gotten to a place where they can be at least civil to one another. As for the idea of a potential friendship between them, that may be pushing it.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]