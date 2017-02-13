Khloe Kardashian Dishes On Valentine’s Day Plans With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During an interview with Ellen Degeneres on her daytime talk show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about how she and her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend would be spending their Tuesday night.

“I am going to be in Cleveland with Tristan. He actually has a game on Valentine’s Day, so I will be with him after the game,” Khloe Kardashian revealed to the host, via a report by Hollywood Life on February 13. “I’ll probably, you know, cook dinner… have food waiting for him when he gets home. Maybe look a little sexy!”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went public with their relationship last summer, months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time. As fans will recall, Kardashian initially filed documents to end her marriage in December 2013 after Odom was accused of using drugs and cheating on her.

During the early months of their relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen together all over the United States and over the Labor Day holiday, they were seen together in Mexico.

Although Degeneres expressed her doubt in Khloe Kardashian’s cooking abilities, the reality star assured her that she is a big fan of cooking and said she cooks regularly.

“I love to cook! Oh my gosh, yeah,” Khloe Kardashian responded. “I cook not healthy meals. I like big, hearty, fun meals. Every Sunday I try to do something I’ve never done before.”

Khloe Kardashian is currently in the best shape of her life and as she continues to star in her new series, Revenge Body on the E! Network, she has been flaunting her sexy figure all over town. In fact, during her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kardashian didn’t hold back when it came to her attire and showed off her fit frame in a fishnet top with nothing but a bra underneath.

While Khloe Kardashian has kept her relationships fairly secretive in the past, she hasn’t hesitated to gush over her boyfriend in recent interviews. In addition to her recent comments to Degeneres about Thompson and their Valentine’s Day plans, the reality star also spoke to Health magazine about her attraction to the basketball star.

“I’m five-ten, and he’s six-nine. I love athletes,” she said, via Life & Style magazine. “Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that’s their hobby or their job, that’s fine. Tristan is who I’m into. He’s a little cutie.”

As for the future, rumors have suggested that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could be headed for their own reality series, much like the one Kardashian starred in with her former husband.

“[Kris Jenner] is terrified that fans will lose interest [in Keeping Up With the Kardashians],” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine. “She desperately wants a new project to work on and thinks [Khloe Kardashian] and Tristan’s show would be ratings gold, especially if they include all the drama surrounding the basketball player leaving his pregnant ex for her daughter.”

“He chose the right sister,” the insider continued. “Out of all the Kardashians, [Khloe Kardashian] is the one who loves the cameras the most. For too long, her storylines have revolved around her crying over drama with Lamar and all the issues that came with that. Khloe in a much better headspace now and wants to show off her relationship.”

To see more of Khloe Kardashian, be sure to tune into the February 13 episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show and don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians next month.

[Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images]