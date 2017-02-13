‘RHONJ’ Star Kim DePaola Deletes Her Invitation To Carry Ivanka Trump’s Clothing

Kim DePaola is known for being a troublemaker on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as she is often accused of being behind some of the biggest blowups on the show. Kim has never been a full-time housewife on the show, but she does play a role in some of the biggest fights in the history of the show, including gossip about Teresa Giudice and the stripper rumor that targeted Melissa Gorga a few years ago. And it sounds like DePaola will make an appearance on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as she’s already sharing quotes on social media about being frustrated and feeling attacked over her business.

According to a new Instagram post, Kim DePaola was caught sharing encouragement for the Trump family after learning that Nordstrom had dropped Ivanka Trump’s lines from their department stores. Last week, Nordstrom announced that they no longer wanted to carry her lines of shoes and clothing because of her father’s behavior as the President of the United States. And it sounds like Kim DePaola saw an opportunity to suck up to Ivanka, but she quickly deleted the post again.

@emmap07 you are always there for all of us !!!! We love u !!!!! #womenpower A photo posted by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:39am PST

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person who is always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible,” Donald Trump tweeted late last week after learning that Nordstrom had dropped her clothing from their stores, which was a tweet that Kim DePaola shared on her Instagram with her own caption, “It’s a total disgrace that these stores would take Ivanka’s line out of their stores!! It would be an honor to carry Ivanka Trump’s line in Porsche. Ivanka is a beautiful, smart, class act.”

But after sharing the post, Kim quickly deleted it from Instagram. Maybe she faced some criticism for supporting Trump and his daughter by offering up her store as a place for Ivanka to sell her clothing. Maybe some fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey threatened to boycott Kim DePaola’s store Porsche if she started collaborating with the Trump family.

But just because she won’t be carrying Trump’s lines in her clothing store doesn’t mean fans won’t hear from her. She could be making an appearance or two on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. DePaola has already shared various hints on social media that she isn’t getting along with the ladies.

“It never ends!! I feel like I am in the ring with Mohammed Ali and Mike Tyson!!! I accept the challenge!! Bring it on!! I promise you will lose!!!!! #IAmAFighterBaby #BrightIt #NoOneMessesWithMyBiz,” Kim DePaola has previously shared on Instagram, according to an older Inquisitr report.

It’s possible that Kim DePaola is upset with Melissa Gorga over her decision to open her business. Gorga announced last year that she wanted to open up her store, ENVY by Melissa Gorga, and she found success within a few short months. But when her business partner decided to end the relationship and she stole all of the inventory from the store. She had to close the store for a few months while she regrouped and restocked the inventory and decided to start over. And since Kim DePaola has her own store, it makes sense why she would feel a little threatened.

“Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique. Melissa and her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run, and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions,” a statement from Melissa Gorga read late last year, according to PEOPLE magazine.

What do you think of Kim DePaola’s decision to delete the Instagram post? Do you think she’s right in how she’s handling everything? Or do you think she should have stood her ground with the post about carrying Ivanka’s clothing?

