Rachel Lindsay Named ‘Bachelorette’ 2017 On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Tonight [Report]

The Bachelor fans will find out who the next Bachelorette is on Monday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live and the big reveal is being called a “historic announcement” by the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss. Although ABC is trying keeping the announcement under wraps until the big reveal on February 13, it didn’t take long for blogger Reality Steve to figure it out and spread the word that contestant Rachel Lindsay will be introduced as the Season 13 Bachelorette on during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While making the decision to announce the next Bachelorette weeks before Nick hands out his final rose may raise some eyebrows, it appears they are following in the footsteps of the last big reveal when Nick was introduced as the Bachelor before the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

What time will the Bachelorette be introduced on Jimmy Kimmel Live and why is the announcement being called “historic”?

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

Unless Steve’s sources are wrong, fans can expect to see Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old Texas lawyer, introduced on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The decision to make Rachel the next Bachelorette is being touted by Mike Fleiss as “historic” because it finally answers the franchise’s long-running diversity issue. Lindsay would be the first black Bachelorette in the history of the show, something that will undoubtedly receive a round of applause from those who have been waiting for this to happen.

Last year, ABC’s former entertainment chief Paul Lee told Entertainment Weekly that he would be “very surprised” if the 2016 Bachelorette “wasn’t diverse” but it didn’t happen. JoJo Fletcher won the role, and although her mother is Persian, she was hardly the diverse lead fans have been waiting for.

But what about the rest of Nick’s season? Doesn’t it spoil the outcome? Yes and no.

Some fans will be disappointed that Rachel’s introduction as ABC’s next leading lady on Jimmy Kimmel Live spoils the outcome of her journey to find love with Nick.

There is a still a month to go before Viall hands out his final rose, but the early announcement follows a new trend for the network to spoil the show before it ends.

Much like ABC’s announcement that Nick was picked as the 2017 Bachelor star weeks before the Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale, the decision to reveal the next Bachelorette four weeks before the finale will certainly be a hot topic for fans who don’t like spoilers.

However, for those who enjoy having the season spoiled ahead of time, they already know what happens. Reality Steve confirmed months ago that Rachel is eliminated after the Fantasy Suite dates. Oddly enough, once the announcement is made on Jimmy Kimmel Live it may make Steve’s prediction of Nick’s final pick even clearer.

And according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick may have already spoiled the ending anyway by unwittingly sharing a photo on Snapchat that points to this season’s winner.

Now that Reality Steve has pre-empted the big announcement hours before Rachel’s expected introduction on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the chatter will begin about the network’s pick.

Aside from adding some much-needed diversity to the franchise, choosing Rachel to become the next Bachelorette will be well-received by many fans who love her beauty, brains, and no-drama attitude.

Rachel Lindsay, 31, is an attorney who hails from Houston, Texas. She revealed during an episode of The Bachelor that her father is a federal judge and told Nick that he is intimidating, something that made Viall quite nervous. According to the U.S. District Court website, Rachel’s father, Sam Lindsay is a federal judge in Dallas who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

In her ABC bio, Rachel reveals that she is a big fan of Michelle Obama and, if she could, she’d love to be the former first lady for a day. She also states that she spends too much time focusing on her career, something that she will have to take time away from if the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live goes the way Reality Steve says it will.

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on ABC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 13 to find out if Reality Steve’s sources are correct.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]