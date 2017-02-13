‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende And Nicole Wed, Sally Causes Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the week of February 13 will be jam-packed with romance. Zende set the stage for a romantic proposal for Nicole and she quickly accepted. The two will not waste any time in tying the knot and this is going to be an extravagant affair. Liam and Steffy are starting to plan their wedding, but Brooke and Ridge are hitting some roadblocks on regarding their big day. Both Bill and Quinn are lingering in the shadows and fans have a hunch that these nuptials may not happen. Sally Spectra is determined to make her mark in Los Angeles and there is plenty of chaos ahead on this front.

According to SheKnows Soaps,Nicole and Zende will decide to get married right away and Sasha will soon catch up to the news. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via the previews show that she’ll be stunned to hear about the engagement, but she will also indicate that she wants to fully repair her relationship with her sister after all that has gone wrong.

Zende and Nicole’s wedding will take place on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, and his parents will be flying in for the big moment. The Avant and Forrester families will gather to celebrate the event and while the two do seemingly get successfully hitched, Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that there will be some chaos at the nuptials thanks to Sally.

Sally successfully engineered some social media buzz for Spectra thanks to an encounter with Steffy at a restaurant and now she’s got her eye on using the Forrester wedding to bring more attention to Spectra Fashions. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that she will dress herself up as one of the staff working the event and Soap Central reveals that soon Steffy will be dealing with more social media drama. Viewers have known that all of this talk of building Steffy’s presence up online was going to lead to something, and it looks like Sally’s determination to use her rival to get Spectra noticed is the plan.

Quinn remains rattled over the kiss she shared with Ridge and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that she won’t be able to fully walk away from this anytime soon. Not only is she feeling drawn to Ridge, but he remains drawn to Quinn as well. They will struggle over this in the episodes ahead and they’ll be talking about what to do about this all, and teasers suggest that this situation will soon take a serious toll on the relationships they have with both Eric and Brooke.

As many celebrate this upcoming wedding, both Wyatt and Bill will be struggling with their broken relationships. Wyatt has given up on Steffy and even left Forrester Creations over it, while Bill has tried to woo Brooke back. He has not succeeded yet, but there are hints pointing toward a reunion not too far down the road. He will soon be talking with Brooke once again about Ridge and while she hasn’t ended her engagement yet, it was clear in recent episodes that Bill was having an impact on her.

Where are things headed as the February sweeps continue? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam and Steffy’s plans to get hitched in Australia will move forward, as the cast has been seen filming in Sydney. News.com.au reveals that production has been filming at various locations around Sydney and it sounds as if the wedding will coincide with the show’s 30th anniversary. B&B will be filming a wedding, but teasers indicate that twists and turns are on the way and viewers will be anxious to learn if Steffy and Liam manage to leave Australia married again at last.

How successful will Sally Spectra be in reviving her family’s fashion line, and will she lure Thomas over to join her as many suspect will be the case? Will there be a big storyline ahead for Zende and Nicole as they celebrate being newlyweds or will this wedding pave the way for them to ride off into the sunset together? Are Quinn and Ridge destined to be together and will Brooke end up marrying Bill after all? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will be getting wild this week and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

