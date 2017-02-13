‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Discusses Jax Taylor’s Late Apology

Stassi Schroeder will finally receive an apology from her ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, on tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

While Stassi Schroeder’s relationship with Jax Taylor came to an end several years ago, the reality star and fashion blogger was happy to hear her former partner apology and explained to In Touch Weekly magazine days ago why Taylor’s comments were so important to her.

“I feel like people might think, ‘Oh, that was five years ago, why is he apologizing now?’ And he had a trickle-down effect on my life and that’s why I had falling outs with my friends and that’s why I went away,” Stassi Schroeder explained to the magazine during E!, Elle, and IMG’s New York Fashion Week kickoff event.

“It’s not that it’s so heartbreaking or these feelings of being angry because I haven’t been angry for a long time. I can hang out with him and be fine, we can just shoot the s**t and it’s great, but he has never apologized for the trickle-down effect and I needed that,” Stassi Schroeder continued. “I wanted that. I lost a lot of my friends because of him. He affected my life in a lot of ways he didn’t realize.”

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were dating when fans first met them on Vanderpump Rules Season 1 in early 2013. However, after Taylor cheated on Schroeder numerous times, as she recently poked fun at during his “Roast,” they went their separate ways. As fans will recall, Jax Taylor’s secret rendezvous with Kristen Doute, a close friend of Schroeder’s, caused major division amongst the cast and ultimately led Schroeder to leave Los Angeles.

After Jax Taylor admitted to sleeping with Doute, who is the ex-girlfriend of his close friend Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder relocated to New York City where she began living with her now-ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher.

Stassi Schroeder told In Touch Weekly magazine during New York Fashion Week that she was “single as f**k,” but for years, she had been dating Meagher and keeping him a secret from viewers of Vanderpump Rules. While Schroeder began dating Meagher after Season 2, she didn’t mention the relationship until Season 4, when she admitted to having ups and downs during a conversation with Doute, and he never made any appearances on the show.

Stassi Schroeder continued with her relationship with Patrick Meagher until July of last year when filming began on the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Schroeder announced her breakup during an episode of her Podcast series Straight Up With Stassi.

“I’m trying to be an independent, strong, 28-year-old woman who doesn’t want to settle for this weird pattern,” Stassi Schroeder explained to her listeners, via Radar Online. “And it’s not about settling for him. He’s a wonderful man. Nobody would be settling by being with him. It’s settling for the way that we are together. I can’t settle for that.”

In the months since her split from Patrick Meagher, Stassi Schroeder has expressed interest in dating and during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, she nearly hit it off with Kyle Cooke from Bravo TV’s Summer House. On the show, Schroeder and her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie, were seen visiting Montauk and a couple of Schroeder’s friends when Schroeder came face-to-face with Cooke. However, while the pair appeared to be interested in one another at first, Cooke ultimately blew his chance after forgetting Schroeder’s name and comparing her style to that of Steve Jobs.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]