‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Jack Gets A Whole New Look, Actor Defends Miguel

A new, Valentine’s Day themed episode of This is Us premieres tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC. And the latest This is Us spoilers suggest that we’ll be seeing a whole new look for one of our favorite characters: Jack Pearson!

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read This is Us spoilers.

First, according to the latest This Is Us spoilers from The Huffington Post, one of the first things that the viewers will see when they tune in tomorrow night is that Jack will have a brand-new look unveiled. We’ve all become used to seeing Jack Pearson — played by Milo Ventimiglia — with facial hair that when he shows off his new baby face with no hair, we’ll be left to wonder: what’s this all about?

Both Milo Ventimiglia and producer Ken Olin give us some insight on their respective social media pages.

The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we’ve never been before. Here’s a taste. pic.twitter.com/zZIfPWDg1N — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 9, 2017

Milo needed a second job pic.twitter.com/q5VR4ngJSX — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 9, 2017

It looks like we’ll be getting insight into Jack that we’ve never gotten before!

Meanwhile, the latest This is Us spoilers from Radar Online suggest that we may know the place that Chrissy Metz — who plays the adult version of Kate — got the inspiration for her impassioned portrayal: her own life!

“There were times I’d be nervous walking home from elementary school, thinking, ‘If that red tag from the power company saying our lights are turned off is on the door handle, I don’t know what I’ll do.’ And there were nights my mom wouldn’t eat dinner. She’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m not hungry.’ I knew she was giving up food to make sure we could eat, but when you’re 9 or 10 years old, you can’t help. It was devastating. I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest,” she said. “I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores. I never had to—God forbid—live on the streets. When I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account.”

Finally, the latest This is Us spoilers from The Hollywood Reporter suggest that we’re going to be seeing a much more sympathetic portrayal of Miguel — played by Jon Huertas — than we have in the past episodes. We’ll recall that Miguel is Jack’s best friend, who also works with him in the architectural firm. We also know that Jack is, in the present day, deceased, and Miguel is married to Rebecca, who is Jack’s widow.

This has left many This is Us fans with a bad taste in their mouth when it comes to Miguel.

However, Jon Huertas, who plays the character, thinks that fans will get a complete turnaround of opinion in the coming episodes.

“I am excited for them to learn more about Miguel, but I don’t mind them having suspicions about him. I like that, actually. A complex story and character is more interesting than handing them exactly what they want. Allowing them to feel one way now and maybe feeling another way later — and the challenge of that as an actor to get there — is super exciting to me with this character and story. Because of the broad strokes I know that not everything people have seen is what they think it is.”

What do you think of the latest This is Us spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest This is Us spoilers, and what you think about Jack’s new look, in the comments below.

[Featured Image by NBC]