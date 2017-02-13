Kim Zolciak On ‘RHOA’ Return: Does Zolciak Have Enough Substance For The Show?

Kim Zolciak decided to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind when she was pregnant because she wanted to focus on her new life with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and her growing family. Zolciak didn’t want to keep filming the show because it was becoming too dramatic. At the time, the ladies were trying to plan a cast trip and they were trying to find a date that would work for Zolciak. However, during a brunch, Kim revealed that she was changing her mind about going and she couldn’t leave Atlanta behind. She walked out of the brunch and her husband pushed a camera guy on the way out. That was the last scene they filmed for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but it sounds like Kim is ready to come back.

According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that she has enough substance and enough history with the network and her own spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy, to slide right back onto The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Of course, NeNe Leakes has quit the show and then returned for a few episodes, but now Kim is thinking about possibly returning as a full-time housewife next season. And plenty of viewers are already talking about her return.

“HOT TOPICS: Should Kim Zolciak & NeNe Leakes return to #RHOA? Wendy weighs in,” Wendy Williams tweeted, sharing an article about whether Kim and NeNe should return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to which Zolciak replied, “Wendddyyy.”

Some viewers are warning Zolciak about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as it is too dramatic for her these days. Kim left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the beginning because she wanted to focus on having children and living a drama-free life, but now that her husband is no longer playing in the NFL, it sounds like she is willing to return to the show.

“I’d love you to cameo but I love the #DontBeTardy vibes better! Don’t get sucked into RHOA drama when your own show is perfect!” one person wrote to Kim about her decision to return to The ReaL Housewives of Atlanta, while others shared, “I love that you are making an appearance on RHOA, but take your family and run from that NO LIFE Kenya Moore. She’s jealous,” and “Totally agree!!!! But Kim is a powerhouse every1 else is just late to the party. They need a none THOT in the cast so KIM yay ha.”

Even though Kim will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the season finale of this season, there’s a long way from a single episode appearance to a full-time role on the next season. And it sounds like some people don’t think that Kim could easily return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and make an impact the way other housewives have returned in the past. But Zolciak is convinced she can handle the drama.

“Current #RHOA Cast Don’t Want NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak, Say They Have ‘No Substance’ & Cost Too Much [Video],” one person tweeted, to which Zolciak replied, “Haha I have some kinda substance to be going on season 6 of My own show!! Don’t be Tardy baby.”

“I’d say the weaker cast members feel threatened by the return of either of these two ladies,” one person revealed on Twitter, while another added, “Get rid of Porsha, Phadrea and leave Kim on her own show put Nene on Kim show or give them they own show together.”

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s tweet about having enough substance to make the show a success? Do you think Kim will fit into the current cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

