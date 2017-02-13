‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Enjoy A Weekend Getaway

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright traveled to San Diego days ago for a weekend getaway.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple continues to face rumors of a possibly upcoming spinoff, Jax Taylor traveled south for some rest and relaxation with his girlfriend of nearly 2 years.

While it is unclear whether or not Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright did any filming with Bravo TV for Vanderpump Rules or their rumored spinoff during their trip, Taylor was sure to share several photos of himself and his girlfriend online throughout their visit in San Diego.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another in early 2015 and moved in together a short time after. As fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright didn’t waste any time moving in together and upon Cartwright’s arrival in Los Angeles, Taylor attempted to get her a job at SUR Restaurant, where he’s worked as a bartender for the past several years.

At the time of Cartwright’s impromptu interview with Lisa Vanderpump, Cartwright wasn’t quite dressed to impress and she had no resume with her. Needless to say, Vanderpump wasn’t impressed and didn’t think it was a good idea for Jax Taylor and his girlfriend to be working at the same establishment.

For months after Cartwright’s move, she worked at Hooters as she appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 4, but ahead of Season 5, she began working alongside Jax Taylor and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, at SUR Restaurant.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have experienced ups and downs in the nearly 2 years since they began dating, they are currently still together and last month, TMZ claimed they had recently landed their own spinoff series with Bravo TV.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright “started filming a new show for Jax and GF Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” the outlet told readers, adding that the focus of the series “will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy.”

“Jax is a notorious player on ‘Vanderpump,’ and a commitment-phobe… unclear if he’s sold on the idea of marriage,” the outlet added.

While Jax Taylor previously claimed he was not open to the idea of marriage, he has since had a change of heart.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor explained to The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]