‘Bachelor’ Announcement Spoilers: Mike Fleiss Teases Major Reveal, What Is It?

Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has been teasing that he was on the verge of making a historic announcement and fans have been buzzing over the tease. One never knows how seriously to take these proclamations by Fleiss or others associated with the franchise, because oftentimes the announcement doesn’t necessarily live up to the hype. Now, however, spoilers are emerging about what the announcement is, and this is definitely interesting news.

Nick Viall’s journey to find love on The Bachelor wraps up in March, and by the time the Week 7 episode is over, his hometown date recipients will be revealed. Gossip guru Reality Steve has previously detailed that those final four will include Rachel Lindsay, Corinne Olympios, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Raven Gates. His teasers have also laid out how the last few eliminations go, and he has speculated that the Bachelorette 2017 lead will probably be either Raven or Rachel.

Filming for the Bachelorette 2017 journey begins in March, right after the Bachelor finale, and typically the network doesn’t release anything regarding their pick for the next lead until the current season wraps up. An exception was made a while back when they brought Emily Maynard into headline her own season, and Nick Viall was announced as the pick Season 21 before his time on Bachelor in Paradise wrapped. Typically, however, the franchise waits at least until a contestant is eliminated to announce their participation on another season within the franchise.

Now reports are emerging that Fleiss and the network want to start generating buzz early over the Bachelorette 2017 season and they will reveal their pick during Jimmy Kimmel’s show Monday night. Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that Rachel will get the gig, and he notes that Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times also uncovered the same tidbit about Lindsay snagging the gig already. Kaufman actually tweeted this teaser out on February 10, and she noted that she was 100 percent certain about it.

The decision to make Linsday the next contestant to headline a season, and announce it now, most certainly is buzzworthy news. Rachel will be the first black lead in the history of the franchise, and this also comes as a major Bachelor spoiler in announcing now that she’s the pick, as it thus obviously confirms that she does not get Viall’s final rose. Of course, the show could try to play it that nothing is for certain and that she could have made it to the end with Nick and things didn’t work out already, but Reality Steve’s spoilers revealed months ago that she is eliminated a bit earlier than that.

Just a little New Years Eve Eve celebration last night with a few of my bests #miaminights #nyeinmiami #twomoredays #areyouready #bachelornation A photo posted by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

Why is this big announcement coming now rather than in March as is typically done? The answer to that question has not been revealed, but it may well be that the network wants to hype Lindsay for a bit before she’s off the radar for filming. Casting the men for Season 13 is in the final stages at this point, but it may also be that the producers are looking to draw in some additional candidates at the last minute given that this is the first lead of color in the franchise. It seems likely that announcing Rachel as the Bachelorette now will likely spark a rush of last-minute candidates of color applying.

Learning that Rachel will be the Bachelorette 2017 star doesn’t come completely out of left field, as she’s obviously a strong candidate and if the franchise was ever going to cast a diverse lead, this is a fantastic opportunity. Despite all of that, some doubted that it would happen and Lindsay hasn’t been as prominent as some would expect ahead of this decision. However, Bachelor spoilers hint that she will be seen quite a bit during the next couple of weeks and viewers will certainly be paying attention to her now after all of these teases from Fleiss and the early network reveal.

Will Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers regarding Mike Fleiss’ big announcement Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel pan out to be correct? If indeed Rachel Lindsay is ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 lead, will you be tuning in to see how it all plays out?

[Featured Image by David Silverman/Getty Images]