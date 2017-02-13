Nick Cannon Reportedly Quits ‘AGT’ Host Job After ‘Black Card’ Joke, NBC Anger

What is the blip going on with Nick Cannon? After TMZ broke news recently that the America’s Got Talent host was “nearly” fired for a “black card” joke, but “cool heads prevailed,” Cannon took to social media and said he is quitting AGT for being silenced by NBC.

Nick Cannon quit America’s Got Talent and will not return to the reality TV show next season, according to an AOL Entertainment News report. Apparently, Nick is inflamed over the network’s alleged attempt to deny him freedom of speech and freedom of expression while performing his “AGT” host duties.

Cannon, 36, announced the bombshell news of his departure on Instagram. Attached is a photo of the Wild ‘N Out star looking suave on the stage of an empty America’s Got Talent set.

“I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.”

“Recently many of my mentors have cautioned me that soon “The System” would come down on me because I was speaking too many truths and being too loud about it. I had no idea that it all would hit so close to home. I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property.”

Nick continued his diatribe by saying that his decision is based on principle and no sum of money can make him compromise his beliefs and values. Cannon reflected on his eight years as host of the long-running show and how he enjoyed the talents of “brave” and “courageous” contestants giving it their all to live out their dreams.

Nick says that his core beliefs will not allow him to work alongside companies that do not support the right to speak his mind and express his “cultural choices” without threats of censure. Cannon added that execs tried to “put me in my place,” and it’s not the first time he was admonished for his “unruly actions.”

Nick Cannon admits that the public embarrassment hurts and he will miss being part of the “fabric” every year to share the journey so many contestants have during competition. He takes issue with being reprimanded for making a joke to a former AGT judge in a passing manner.

Sources said Nick rubbed NBC top brass the wrong way when he was nearly terminated after appearing on The Howard Stern Show. Nick appeared on the show as a guest where he promoted a Showtime stand-up comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.

During his chat with Stern, Cannon joked that NBC was trying to take away his “black card,” a reference to his swag. Apparently, higher-ups want Nick to tone down his Afrocentric expression during his hosting duties.

Insiders said officials had a change of heart and allowed the matter to slide. However, Nick was not having it; he took it as an affront to his character and felt the sting behind the unwanted attention as a result.

Reportedly, NBC said the AGT host breached his contract by talking about the company without authority. Moreover, they felt he disparaged the company, which is a violation of alleged language contained within his contractual terms.

“In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment,” Nick said in closing.

