Boycotting The Grammys? Kris Jenner Reveals Why Kanye West Really Skipped Out

Kanye West claimed that he would boycott the Grammys a few months ago, yet Kris Jenner revealed that he didn’t attend for completely different reasons. Hollywood Life reports that West didn’t walk the red carpet because he was busy with other obligations.

“Well, actually, there’s been a rumor that he’s not coming for various reasons, but the truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week right now and my entire family is back there,” Jenner explained.

Jenner also revealed that West’s family would not attend the Grammys this year. This includes Kim Kardashian and other members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. “Kim and some of the kids, Khloe, are on their way tomorrow. Kendall and Kylie are there. Kanye is back in New York City preparing for his big fashion show,” Jenner shared. “He wishes he could be here.”

Just Jared released photos of West leaving his New York apartment on Sunday afternoon. West donned a black hoodie and jacket for the rainy outing and has yet to comment again on the Grammys.

According to Us Magazine, West discussed his Grammy boycott during a concert in Oakland back in October. The rapper said that he wouldn’t attend the prestigious ceremony if his friend Frank Ocean didn’t receive any nominations for his album, Blonde.

“The album I listened to the most this year is Frank Ocean’s album,” West told fans at the show. “I’ll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we’ve got to come together to fight the bulls**t.”

Ocean did not put his album up for Grammy consideration and therefore wasn’t eligible for any nominations. That didn’t stop Ocean for openly bashing the show’s executive producer Ken Ehrlich right before the big event. “We all die one day, and you’re old,” Ocean wrote on social media.

West, however, was nominated for six Grammys, including two for Best Rap Song (“Famous” and “Ultralight Beam”), two for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Famous” and “Ultralight Beam”), and nominations for Best Rap Album (“The Life of Pablo”) and Best Rap Performance (“That Part”).

In addition to his opinion on Ocean, West also criticized the Grammys committee for favoritism and used him as an example of his dislike for the awards ceremony. “Now Frank Ocean, on the other hand, is very vocal that his album wasn’t nominated for the Grammys, right? Since he’s vocal, no one wants to say nothing about it. No one wants to do nothing about it,” he said. “And I’m saying this to y’all because a lot of people try to make a scene, like, ‘I’m so self-centered.'”

West isn’t the only star that missed the Grammys. Life & Style reports that Justin Bieber and Drake also decided to skip out on the event. Drake is currently on tour in Europe and received a total of eight nominations, including a few for his hit album, Views, and his song, “Hotline Bling.”

Bieber, on the other hand, decided to boycott the event because he “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” an insider claims. Bieber landed four Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year (“Love Yourself”) and Album of the Year (“Purpose”).

The rest of the Kardashians have not commented on why they missed the Grammys this year. Even though fans didn’t get a chance to see them on the red carpet, there was plenty of star power at this year’s event. This includes some of music’s biggest names, such as Adele, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]