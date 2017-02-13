WWE News: Baron Corbin Was Once Considered For A Role In The Wyatt Family

Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt played Before different roles in the main event of the SmackDown-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view Sunday night. Corbin was the first superstar eliminated in the six-man match, while Wyatt put a bow on the evening by pinning AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion en route to a main event match at WrestleMania this coming April.

Wyatt also pinned the incumbent titleholder, John Cena, before hitting Sister Abigail on Styles, guaranteeing there would be a new champion by the end of the night. 16 minutes before Wyatt was crowned a singles champion for the first time in his main roster career, Baron Corbin was taking his frustrations out on the man that eliminated him, Dean Ambrose.

Prior to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WrestleMania plans for Corbin and Ambrose, among others, were unclear. Space is limited on the card, but if Sunday night is any indication, we may be looking at a match between The Lone Wolf and The Lunatic Fringe. But because Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion, other superstars may be added to the fray, though that remains to be seen. Bray Wyatt will, presumably, defend his title against Randy Orton, but even the WWE website speculates on that certainty.

During the Elimination Chamber match, there was only brief interaction between Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt. Right when Corbin entered the match, he slammed Wyatt into The Miz’s pod and shouted at The Eater of Worlds, ” I don’t fear you!” Other than that, the two haven’t really crossed paths in any significant matter, but there was a time that that wouldn’t have been the case at all.

As you recall, Braun Strowman was added to the Wyatt Family in August 2015, the night after SummerSlam. Bray, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (injured) were already on the main roster, but WWE officials were looking to groom an additional member down in NXT. They ultimately decided on Strowman, but he was not the only one considered. As reported by SportsKeeda, former developmental talent, Judas Devlin revealed in an interview that he and Corbin were once considered to join the stable.

“… I actually did a few promos with Bray Wyatt in front of the camera with Dusty [Rhodes]. They tried a few people, Baron Corbin kinda tried out for it as well. Ultimately, I think I could [have gotten] that spot, but then I got injured …”

Devlin was forced to undergo hip surgery, was later released and his now under contract with Lucha Underground, performing under the name Vibora. But of course, the most interesting thing to come from his quote was that Baron Corbin was auditioning for the spot that Braun Strowman eventually got. Now it’s sort of ironic that Strowman is on RAW, while the Wyatt Family and Corbin are all on SmackDown.

While Corbin may be in line for a feud with Dean Ambrose, it’s also been speculated that he’ll be defending his crown as last year’s winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. And now that Roman Reigns appears to be on a crash course with the Undertaker, Strowman may also be a participant in the over-the-top challenge. If you recall, it was Corbin who eliminated Strowman in this year’s Royal Rumble match, perhaps planting seeds for an eventual showdown between the two big men.

As noted, Strowman was promoted to WWE’s main roster in the summer of 2015. Corbin would then have to wait more than seven months after that until he was called up himself. Do you think the WWE made the right call with Strowman over Corbin and how do you think Baron would have fit in with the Wyatt Family?

[Featured Image by WWE]