Lala Kent Boyfriend: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Doesn’t Owe Co-Stars Anything?

Lala Kent tried to leave her job at SUR and Vanderpump Rules behind a few episodes ago, but Lisa Vanderpump convinced her to stay at the restaurant and continue to defend herself against her co-stars. Lisa wanted Lala to develop some thick skin and stand up for herself, as she knows that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney can be mean girls. However, it sounds like Kent has left the show as she hasn’t filmed recently and she has been missing from the episodes recently. Even though some people don’t like her raw ways, others find her refreshing because she’s honest and she calls people out.

According to a new tweet, Lala Kent is now revealing that she doesn’t feel like she owes her Vanderpump Rules co-stars anything. Over the past couple of months, Kent has tried to defend her relationship, as her co-stars believe that she’s dating a married man. After Lala denied him being married, they started guessing that she was dating a famous athlete or an actor. As it turns out, it may be a producer named Randall Emmett, but Lala Kent hasn’t confirmed anything. And her fans are happy that she’s not responding to the peer pressure of her co-stars.

“Thank you for showing women they don’t have to stick around to bullying by other women and it’s okay to not answer to anyone,” one person wrote to Lala Kent, who replied with, “We don’t owe anyone anything if they haven’t earned it! Love, y’all.”

Thank you for having me @okmagazine #grammyparty #grammys #givethemlala A photo posted by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Of course, Kent has been criticized for making harsh comments against Katie Maloney. During the first episode of this season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala made some comments about Katie gaining some weight. James Kennedy hinted that Maloney may be pregnant, but they both hinted that she wasn’t working on her summer body. While they just meant it as a joke, the whole fat-shaming theme continued on Vanderpump Rules and Lala Kent was slammed for being rude and not accepting all body types.

Lala Kent was also slammed by her co-stars for making comments about Katie’s husband. Kent revealed that she would love to sleep with Tom Schwartz once his relationship with Katie comes to an end. Of course, the two of them have since gotten married, but it sounds like Lala is convinced that they will divorce. And it sounds like she’s still tweeting things on the social network that’s rattling some feathers with Vanderpump Rules viewers.

“I’ll be your baby mama,” Lala Kent later revealed on Twitter, to which one person wrote on Twitter, “The show needs Lala back. Or a Katie’s weight loss show bc that bitch is huggeee. And obv needs AA. He way she treats her own friends on camera is disgusting, I feel bad for Schwartz he has to deal with that everyday.”

“So her bad attitude somehow makes her fat,” one person questioned about Katie Maloney’s body, to which the follower replied, “No her drinking a lot and eating unhealthy is what makes her fat. Her attitude is disgusting in itself.”

Just surround me with a million puppies. A photo posted by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Several viewers have also changed their minds about Katie this season, as she has come across as a bridezilla. Plus, she continues to hang out with Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, and they have all been labeled the mean girls of the show. They don’t get along with Lala Kent and they have been attacking Scheana Shay because she decided to forgive Lala.

What do you think of Lala Kent’s tweets about not owing her Vanderpump Rules co-stars anything? Do you think she owes Katie an apology for making comments about her body?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]