Trump Poster Typo Gives Twitter Another Reason To Blast New Administration

A typo on U.S. President Donald Trump’s official inauguration poster has given critics on Twitter another reason to lambast the new administration. The Trump poster typo is the latest in a series of gaffes from the new U.S. Republican-controlled government.

The poster, which was put up for sale on the Library of Congress for $16.95, contains a quote that says: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” It is unclear who is in charge of the poster and why no one spotted that the word “too” was misspelled “to.”

Spell check strikes again! Trump official poster at the Library of Congress yanked over typo. pic.twitter.com/y0CqqfFSLC — Lauren Rooney (@lrooney1120) February 13, 2017

Soon after it was put up for sale on Sunday, the Trump poster typo was highlighted by critics on Twitter and has since become the butt of several jokes on the micro blogging platform. Apparently, in response to the jests, the Library of Congress took down the poster on Sunday evening, The Hill reported. However, this has not stopped Twitter users from poking fun at the mistake.

Trump's official inauguration poster has a typo. Surprising since Betsy DeVos extremely vetted the final draft. Sad. — Chris (@ths77chris) February 13, 2017

For what it is worth, the Library of Congress reportedly stated on the now defunct the page with the Trump poster, that it “captures the essence of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency of the United States.”

Trump’s administration has been haunted by a string of mishaps, and critics have been quick to draw a connection between them. The Trump poster typo came less than 24 hours after the U.S. Department of Education was also slammed on Twitter for a spelling error.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Education posted a quote from civil rights activist and author W.E.B. Du Bois, but misspelled his name.

Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

“Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B DeBois,” the tweet reads. Just like with the Trump poster typo, Twitter users were quick to point out the error in the spelling of “Du Bois.” The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Chelsea Clinton were among those who chided the U.S. Department of Education for the mistake. Some critics have even gone to the extent of blaming the embattled U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for the issue.

Is it funny sad or sad funny that our Dept. of Education misspelled the name of the great W. E. B. Du Bois? https://t.co/egi6Nn15gp — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 12, 2017

"In the Days of Loose & Careless Logic, We Must Teach Thinkers to THINK." – William Edward Burghardt DU Bois ???????? https://t.co/3m03Vnt5C1 — NAACP (@NAACP) February 12, 2017

Did @usedgov really get W.E.B. DuBois wrong? And they wonder why she had no support. — Melissa F (@MelFennford) February 13, 2017

To make matters worse, the U.S. Department of Education made another spelling mistake in a follow-up post on Twitter to apologize for the typo with W.E.B. Du Bois’ name.

“Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo,” the tweet, which has since been deleted, reads, according to Mashable. The tweet was replaced with another where “apologies” is spelt correctly.

As stated earlier, the Trump poster typo is not the first blunder by the Trump administration, and it is likely that it will blow away like the rest after making rounds in the media.

Soon after being sworn into office last month, there were similar criticisms after Trump misspelled honored on Twitter as “honered” in his first post on the platform as the new U.S. President.

“I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!” the tweet reads.

Similarly, in December last year, Trump was teased after he misspelled unprecedented as “unpresidented” in a tweet accusing China of stealing a US underwater drone.

“China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act.”

Last week, in defense of Trump’s proposed travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries, the White House released a list of 78 terror attacks that he media failed to report on properly. However, according to the Guardian, the list was riddled with inconsistencies and grammatical errors.

With the Trump poster typo added to the list, the spelling mistakes linked with the new administration continues to pile up.

