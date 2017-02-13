Beyoncé Baby Bump Video: Twins Appear To Be Kicking During Grammy Performance?

Beyoncé’s baby bump was on full display at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and pictures and video of the pop superstar’s expanding waistline may have actually shown her growing twins moving during the performance.

The pop star announced earlier this month that she is pregnant with twins, but Beyoncé didn’t let her growing baby bump slow her from a show-stopping performance during Sunday’s award show. She performed the songs “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” from her album Lemonade, which took home the award for best urban contemporary album and best music video.

The performance was one of the most talked-about of the night, but as BET noted, people were just as interested in seeing pictures and videos of Beyoncé’s baby bump.

“Manifesting the pageantry of her Lemonade album into a full-blown Grammys spectacle, Beyoncé has made her first public and stage debut since announcing her twin pregnancy. “And as with any appearance from the Queen Bey, she, her twice charmed baby bump and her phenomenal dancers made it nearly impossible for audience and television viewers alike to look away.”

There was even one viral video claiming that Beyoncé’s twins could be seen kicking during the show. The close-up video was taken during her performance and showed some king of movement in Beyoncé’s belly as she was singing.

The video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views but also generated plenty of debate among those who think it’s just the normal movements of a performing singer and others who swear they can see Beyoncé’s baby bump moving.

Beyonce has delivered a visually-striking Grammy Awards performance, which prominently featured her baby bump pic.twitter.com/udc1xgchOe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2017

The video reportedly showing Beyoncé’s baby bump movements can be seen below.

she really sang "you're my lifeline and you're tryna kill me" flawlessly while the twins were kicking around pic.twitter.com/YPtGTxasY5 — Norris! (@NorrisButNoChuk) February 13, 2017

Aside from her growing baby bump, Beyoncé had her other family members on her mind during the award ceremony. In her acceptance speech for the best urban contemporary album, Queen B gave thanks to husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

“I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter [and] my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support,” Beyoncé said.

And even when it wasn’t Beyoncé’s baby bump in the spotlight on Sunday, her influence was felt across the ceremony. When Adele won the award for album of the year, she said in her acceptance speech that she couldn’t rightfully accept the award knowing that it came at the expense of Beyoncé’s brilliant Lemonade, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Adele had often described Beyoncé as her idol, so the praise wasn’t too unexpected, but it made for another viral moment in what was largely Beyoncé’s night. “The Lemonade album is monumental, so monumental, so well-thought-out, so beautiful and soul-baring,” Adele said as Beyoncé looked on, mouthing the words “Thank you.”

The 2017 Grammy Award performance came just a little more than a week after Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy and shared pictures of the baby bump in a series of wildly popular pictures. The pictures went viral almost immediately — especially after some recent rumors that Beyoncé was indeed pregnant again — and ended up setting an Instagram record for likes.

Beyonce displays her baby bump in underwater video after announcing she's having twins https://t.co/7MCi2osH7t pic.twitter.com/xZxxmZLt7W — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 2, 2017

More pictures and video of Beyoncé’s baby bump — including video of the twins apparently kicking during the Grammy performance — can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]