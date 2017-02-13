Kanye West Still ‘Healing’ From Hospitalization — Not Working On Next Album Yet

Kanye West was nowhere to be found at the 2017 Grammy Awards this Sunday night, and amid much speculation on his absence, Pop Sugar asked long-time West collaborator Malik Yusef for some updates on the Life of Pablo rapper, the Hollywood Life reports.

Unfortunately, what Yusaf had to say won’t sit well with those who can’t wait to hear new material from West. The “Magic Man” rapper said that West is still “healing” from his 2016 hospitalization and as a result won’t be able to release new songs any time soon.

“He’s not working,” Yusef said.

Fans of Kanye West, however, can take comfort from the fact that the American rapper is slowly but surely recovering from his mental breakdown, and that he’s spending more time with his family.

“[He’ s] just going through processes,” Malik said. “[He’s] just healing, spending time with his family. Saint is getting big and he’s walking and playing with toys, so that invigorates [Kanye.]”

Kanye West suffered some memory loss after being hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center following a mental breakdown at his trainer’s home in October last year. Before long, West cancelled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour. After eight days, he was released from the hospital and is being treated as an outpatient since. For months, fans have often wondered about the status of West’s health, and Yusef was able to provide news on that front on the night of the Grammys.

“His memory is coming back which is super good,” he said of West.

There was speculation that Kanye West deliberately did not attend the 2017 Grammy Awards to make good on his threat to boycott the music awards show if his friend Frank Ocean wasn’t nominated for his album Blonde, as reported by The Fader.

“The album I listened to the most this year is Frank Ocean’s album,” West said.. “I’ll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we’ve got to come together to fight the bulls–t.”

(Ocean, 29, didn’t submit his album for consideration, but took to Tumblr to slam Grammys’ executive producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild for the prestigious music award show’s “cultural bias.”)

West’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, however, said that the rapper skipped the Grammys because he’s been keeping himself busy with a “big fashion show” for New York Fashion Week.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,” Jenner, 61, said on the red carpet. “And my entire family is back there. … Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!” she added.

Kanye West’s next album,Turbo Grafx 16, might not be in the pipeline any time soon, but Polygon did report a couple of months ago that he was back on studio with My Beautiful Dark Twisted collaborator Pete Rock to work on some new music.

In one of Rock’s Instagram posts, he shared what looks like a tracklist for Kanye West’s next album, which include titles like Okami, Pikmin 2, Red Steel 2, Silent Hill, and Super Mario Galaxy Pt 1 and Pt 2.

Those titles might sound familiar to those who own a Nintendo Wii console, which is just as well considering that the title Turbo Grafx 16 has an unmistakable game theme vibe.

Kanye West is known for his love of video games. In fact, he’s developing a game of his own, entitled Only One, whose trailer premiered at E3 2016 in June. West is developing the game as a tribute to his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]