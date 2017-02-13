Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah Also Have Muscular Dystrophy?

Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Corey Simms, have been struggling for years with their daughter Ali’s muscular dystrophy diagnosis, but could their other twin, Aleeah, also be suffering from the disease?

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer was seen discussing the possibility of her daughter Ali losing her ability to walk due to her ongoing struggles with the disease and this week, fans will watch as she faces the possibility of her other daughter, Aleeah, having the same fate.

“They actually want to get Gracie tested for MD as well,” Leah Messer revealed to a friend in a sneak peek shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on February 12.

According to the report, both Leah Messer and Corey Simms carry the gene for muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes weakness in major organs including the heart and lungs, so doctors want to have Aleeah, who is also referred to as Gracie, tested.

While Aleeah hadn’t been tested for muscular dystrophy in the past, the 7-year-old wasn’t scared about her upcoming doctor visit during the show. However, Leah Messer seemed to be quite concerned about her child.

“She’s excited that she actually gets to go to Columbus with us this time,” Leah Messer said. “I mean, the possibility of her even having it is worrisome to me.”

Leah Messer has been catching heat in recent months due to her alleged refusal to listen to her daughter Ali’s doctors. As Radar Online revealed last week, doctors last year told Leah Messer that her daughter should have access to a power wheelchair “all the time,” but so far, Ali is continuing to stay on her feet and has a tendency to “overdo” her walking capabilities.

As fans may recall, Leah Messer was informed that her daughter’s physical abilities would start to decline around this age and may result in her becoming weaker. The doctor also warned Leah Messer that Ali might start to fall out of her control.

“I’ve been trying to make her use it as much as possible,” Leah Messer said about Ali’s wheelchair. “I feel like she should have that option, like I’m not going to tell her, ‘No, you can’t walk.’ You’ve got to be out of your f**king mind! I’m not going to tell my child that if she wants to.”

Throughout the last couple of years, both Leah Messer and Corey Simms have made it clear that they want their child to function as a normal kid for as long as possible.

“No matter what, I may never see the decline that they see. I guess I’ll handle that when it comes,” she continued. “She’s gonna do whatever she wants to do, you can’t look into the future and tell.”

Leah Messer and Corey Simms got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2011. As fans may recall, Leah Messer admitted to cheating on Simms during an episode of Teen Mom 2 years ago, and months later, she struck up a romance with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

In addition to her two children with Simms, twins Ali and Aleeah, Leah Messer is also mom to a third child, daughter Adalynn, from her second marriage, which came to an end in 2015. After less than three years of marriage, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert parted ways in late 2014, and their divorce was finalized in July 2015.

