WWE News: Triple H And The Rock React To Bray Wyatt’s First WWE Title Win

Dreams can come true at the weirdest times in the WWE. They have the ability to take place when fans least expect it. Let’s travel back to a short time before WrestleMania 32. Neville was on the verge of winning the Intercontinental championship in the annual ladder match for the prestigious belt. He was getting a strong babyface push up until a tragic injury took him out of action for several months. The plans had to change and for the first time at WrestleMania, Zack Ryder heard his entrance music and the rest is history.

He won the Intercontinental belt to the chorus of thunderous cheers that filled AT&T Stadium. Ryder had tears in his eyes as the dream of a young wrestling fan turned into a reality. Not all huge moments happen at WrestleMania, or even on the biggest stage sports entertainment can offer. Big moments for WWE superstars make themselves. It’s not necessarily about the location or event that specific evening. Combined with the fans, atmosphere and instance, a big moment happened in Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber.

Bray Wyatt entered the Elimination Chamber as the fourth entrant and had to face John Cena, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, the Miz and Dean Ambrose. He has only been a champion in the WWE once, and it was the Smackdown Tag-Team championship that he only held on to for less than two months. Other than that, Wyatt hasn’t been able to hold major gold in the WWE. WWE fans speculate that Vince McMahon believed he didn’t need a title, since he was already over with the fans.

For the entirety of Wyatt’s WWE career, there wasn’t a brand extension. Thus, less opportunities existed for the Eater of Worlds. Since the brand split and he was drafted to Smackdown Live, Wyatt has now got his opportunity. At the Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt won the WWE championship after several years of striving to get there. Triple H and the Rock were two of the first to comment on the major accomplishment.

Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn’t happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017

Fans across the world were ecstatic about the decision by WWE officials. They’ve been waiting for Wyatt to win the WWE championship since his inception to the main roster. There were even huge supporters of Wyatt that they believe he’s one of the best all-around performers on the roster. He’s been the victim of poor timing with injuries and bad booking numerous times. If Smackdown Live is the reason he got a chance with the belt, then the brand split is the best thing to ever happen to Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was interviewed by ESPN.com after his huge WWE title win and said the feeling still hasn’t sunk in yet. “To be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve come to grips with this yet.” “This is something that cements my legacy,” he said, looking at the title. “This is something that I’ve accomplished — but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here.” The future plans for Bray Wyatt are uncertain.

In a new report by the Inquisitr, Wyatt said the Wyatt Family is over. Therefore, does he go on by himself to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania? If so, hopefully the WWE championship stays where it is. As a babyface, Wyatt can reach new heights in the WWE. As the metaphor says, the sky is the limit for Bray Wyatt.

