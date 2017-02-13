Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy Bombshell! ‘Teen Mom’ Reportedly Showing Off A Baby Bump

It didn’t take long for Kailyn Lowry to move on to a new man. Less than a year after her shocking divorce from Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star might be pregnant once again. Is Lowry expecting her third kid?

Radar Online reports that fans first noticed Lowry showing off a baby bump on social media. The pregnancy rumors surfaced after a fan uploaded a fake image of Lowy holding up a pregnancy test. Lowry denied the reports at the time, but recently shared a photo of herself sporting what looked like a small baby bump.

“Is it me or does Kail look pregnant,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I’m telling ya’ll Kail is pregnant!”

Fans didn’t stop there. According to Us Magazine, other fans commented on a recent pic where Lowry looked like she was pregnant. “It kinda looks like a pregnant belly,” one user noted.

Of course, Lowry once again denied the pregnancy rumors while one of her reps revealed, “It’s completely fabricated.” Lowry currently has two children. She had her first son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and one boy, Lincoln, with Marroquin.

had so much fun shooting this raising my tribe tee from @little_adi_co today ????????✌???????????? #raisingmytribe A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

This isn’t the first time Lowry has been involved with other men. On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin came home to pick up the kids and found Lowry with another man. The incident happened mere days after Marroquin got home from deployment.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” Marroquin explained. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

Lowry and Marroquin parted ways last year. While their marriage is clearly over, In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry and Marroquin went on Marriage Boot Camp to try and work out their marital differences. In fact, Marroquin recently opened up about the experience and admitted that Kailyn Lowry wasn’t motivated to save their relationship.

“Me, I went in there with open arms. I was open to the advice from the doctors and maybe we can make this marriage work. It’s easier for her to say no when you have something going on at home,” Marroquin explained, hinting that Lowry had some side action at home. “You’ll see.”

❤️ A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:42pm PST

Meanwhile, Lowry and Marroquin’s split is getting uglier with each episode of Teen Mom 2. After a nasty battle during last week’s installment, Lowry and Marroquin took their fight to social media. According to In Touch Weekly, the estranged couple is now arguing about the real reason they called it quits.

The social media feud started after Lowry’s appearance on the Teen Mom 2 after show with Leah Messer. A fan asked her if she would ever tie the knot again and have more kids. In reply, Lowry said no to a future wedding but yes to expanding her family – and Marroquin lashed out on Twitter.

Marroquin’s comments drew a sharp response from Lowry, who wrote, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?”

Lowry later expressed regret about the post and even deleted it from her account. “Just deleted my response. Not worth it. Tweets back and forth solve nothing.”

Lowry and Marroquin were together four years before breaking up in 2016. The two finalized their divorce in December.

Kailyn Lowry has yet to officially respond to the pregnancy rumors.

[Featured Image by MTV]