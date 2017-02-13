Bethenny Frankel Assistants: Is ‘Skinnygirl’ Owner Making Outrageous Demands?

Bethenny Frankel runs a successful business that has branded itself on being great for people who want to live happy and balanced lifestyles. Bethenny launched the company using her Skinnygirl Margarita, which was a drink she first introduced in the early seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Frankel has grown her business from a single cocktail to a huge line of products that are great for people who want to indulge without the calories. And part of growing her business involves hiring assistants. Of course, Bethenny’s first assistant Julie was on the show for years, but now she has a brand new team of girls working for her.

According to a new Page Six report, Bethenny Frankel is bossing her assistants around, and they are doing simple tasks that she could do. It’s no secret that Frankel likes to eat healthy foods and she’s currently filming the new season of The Real Housewives of New York. So when Frankel was invited to a steak dinner by Dorinda Medley this week, Bethenny decided to call ahead to make sure that the restaurant had exactly the things she wanted to be served. But rather than make the call herself, she had one of her assistants call the restaurants to make arrangements.

A spy has told Page Six that Bethenny “made a point to have her assistant ring over to Royal 35 Steakhouse… to place a very specific order for her boss — namely arugula, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, and corn.”

Of course, Frankel is very proud of everything she has accomplished over the years, and she’s been growing fast even without the help of The Real Housewives of New York. In her blog for the show last season, Frankel opened up about how she does work a lot, and her success hasn’t been easy. And she was frustrated that her co-stars thought they could ride her coattails to find success themselves.

“The Skinnygirl Protein Shake and Bar launch. I really do work like a dog, and it is so challenging running a business and a brand. Most of it isn’t glamorous but more like a grind. It is my mission to help women in business and give them inspiration and guidance but also to not fool them into thinking you go on TV and voila you have a business,” Bethenny Frankel explained about her business in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, sharing that she has done the impossible.

“Dorinda is right that there is room for everyone. I singlehandedly cracked the code and invented a category in the spirits industry, and it was next to impossible,” Bethenny Frankel explains in her blog, sharing that Sonja Morgan’s Prosecco brand is just a copy brand of her large business, adding, “Sonja has had: an event company, a jewelry line, toaster, nigerian football team, fashion line, and now a Prosecco–none of which have come to fruition. It is laughable but more sad. Women, this is not how it works. This is the problem when being a reality star is your actual job versus having a career the show follows. People create imaginary businesses to stay relevant.”

Maybe Bethenny needs people to help her out with the simple tasks, including ordering her food from restaurants, so she can keep working on things that are important to growing the company. In other words, it doesn’t sound like she’s overworking her assistants, even though she may be making some outrageous requests, such as ordering vegetables from a restaurant for a steak dinner.

