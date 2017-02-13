‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast Update: Rumored Celebs And Returning Pros

In a Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast update, reports dish which celebrities might appear on Season 24 and which pros are returning.

People reports that a new poster promoting the spring season of Dancing with the Stars 2017 features Whitney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy, indicating that it’s a safe assumption the two will be part of the pro dancers cast.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy isn’t planning on returning to DWTS since former pro cast member and fiancee, Peta Murgatoryd, gave birth to their son, Shai, on January 4. Maks just wants to focus on being a new father. He told People that coming from a “dirt broke family,” it’s nice to be able to afford to take time away from work to “enjoy and be proud of” the things they have. The Dancing with the Stars veteran told Bravo that he’s not interested at all in returning to the show at this point.

“I’m telling you right now I have zero interest in coming back as a dancer [next season]. I’m going to have a newborn baby. I have zero want do this. I promise you that.”

According to Radar Online, others stars are making news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast include. A show insider shares that Derek Hough isn’t coming back for Season 24. Ratings are predicted to be lower, but still hold strong.

Other rumors about which celebrities are joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2017 season include Nick Viall of The Bachelor. The Dancing with the Stars insider says Nick isn’t even being considered as a contestant for the 2017 cast this spring.

“Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks. They are sick of having the Bachelor on, even though it is the same network. Nope. Nick is not getting a chance on Dancing.”

Nick told Entertainment Tonight that if the opportunity for him to appear on the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2017 came up, he’d be very interested.

Multiple reports about Billy Bush possibly joining DWTS Season 24 have emerged, which would make him a controversial figure on the show given his part in the 2005 tape scandal with Donald Trump.

Nothing has been confirmed yet on the cast for the reality competition show. In a few weeks, fans will find out who makes up the 2017 cast.

The official cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 will be announced on ABC’s Good Morning America on March 1.

Just Jared revealed that Ashley Benson is rumored to join DWTS Season 24 cast and that almost all of the pro dancers will return. Favorites Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold, and many others are coming back.

ABC released a statement about the cast news on Friday.

“The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show’s pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week, these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted mirror-ball trophy.”

Dancing with the Stars 2017 premieres Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

