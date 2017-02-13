Adele Stuns At Grammys With Dramatic Style & Weight Loss: Get Her Diet Secrets

Adele made it clear that she’s a celebrity weight loss winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards, looking dramatically slimmer in figure-flattering fashions. And while the songstress scored when it came to memorable moments at the Grammy Awards, she also turned heads with her sexy style and physical transformation from her diet dedication.

While her career transformation is also dramatic, traveling the path from a BRIT School student to an international musical legend, Adele has succeeded in sculpting and slimming her body as well, pointed out Celebs Now.

When the singer first made a name for herself in music in 2008, she seemed comfortable with her curves. Adele dressed casually, and was spotted smoking that year. But her growing success paralleled her move to a healthier and more glamorous lifestyle, with chic black frocks replacing her casual wear.

Soon after Adele’s second record was released, her weight loss became noticeable. That second record 21 became a history-making best selling album. The singer and her partner Simon Konecki welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Angelo, in 2012.

And while post-pregnancy weight loss can be challenging, Adele continued to transform herself. In 2015, the singer made a musical comeback and flaunted her noticeably slimmer body. as she hyped her third album.

Adele revealed some of her weight loss tactics at that time. She shared that she had cut back on sugar and carbohydrates, but not totally eliminated those items.

“I’d never deprive myself like that!” said the singer.

Noting that she also had been visiting the gym, Adele emphasized that she was getting “in shape for myself, but not to be a size zero or anything like that.” The songstress also endeared herself to others who aren’t fond of exercising but confessing that she doesn’t really like it.

“I’m not, like, skipping to the f***ing gym.”

The candid global superstar was blunt in continuing on the subject of just how much she dislikes working out, noting that she doesn’t “enjoy” exercise or “looking in the mirror.” In addition, because “blood vessels burst on my face really easily,” Adele has to be “so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face.”

Despite that disdain for exercise, Adele has been exercising with the manager of a private health club. She focuses on strength, conditioning and getting fit with cable machines.

As for Adele’s diet, the songstress has said farewell to sugary tea, alcohol and processed food. The founder of Pure Package, Jennifer Irvine, who supplies the meals that Adele eats, described her diet.

“She’s eating a really clean diet…lots of fruit and vegetables, plus lean protein and complex carbohydrates.”

Adele has lost 30 pounds through these weight loss measures and other diet changes, according to Hollywood Take. She also reportedly turned to the Sirtfood Diet to shed pounds. That diet plan focuses on foods that reportedly activate a protein in the body that controls metabolism. Foods in the diet include kale, strawberries, dates, olive oil, dark chocolate, arugula, citrus, coffee, and matcha tea.

The diet gives participants a jump-start with reduced calories. During the first three days, dieters are limited to 1,000 calories daily, including one meal and three green juices that consist of vegetables such as kale, celery, arugula and parsley as well as green tea and lemon. The next four days allow 1,500 calories each day with two juices and two meals. The diet then shifts to one green drink and three meals daily.

But Adele also has shared just how much she cut down on sugar and the benefits to her energy level that resulted.

“I used to drink 10 cups [of tea] a day with two sugars in each so was on 20 sugars a day,” she confessed. “Now I don’t drink it and have more energy than ever.”

All that diet dedication paid off when Adele took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Stylist Gaelle Paul chose the legendary singer’s fashion selections, reported Vogue.

“It’s about perfection,” shared Paul.

“It’s about a moment of elegance and also a fashion statement, but it has to be perfect.”

Adele’s first dress stunned with its Egyptian theme. The embellishment involved 1,500 hours and seven artisans, with diamond sparklers to complete the look. It was a dramatic contrast to Adele’s final fashion choice for the Grammy Awards.

“It’s an epic outfit,” summed up Paul. “We accessorized it with the crucifix earrings in homage to George Michael. And we put black diamonds in rings for a darker allure, which this outfit asks for.”

As for whether Adele’s ensembles indicate a new cutting-edge fashion movement, her tour will reveal the answer. The stylist promised that the singer will be showing off “an incredible new look for her upcoming tour.”

