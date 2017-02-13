WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says The Wyatt Family Has Ended

Bray Wyatt came into the WWE at the same time as The Shield, leading his own stable of the Wyatt Family. It wasn’t until The Shield broke up that Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins became world champions. It looks like Bray Wyatt followed suit, as he won the WWE world championship at Elimination Chamber just days after telling USA Today that he didn’t need the Wyatt Family anymore.

It was a huge night for Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber. He took part in the Elimination Chamber match against John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin. The only wrestlers in that match who never held a world title in the WWE was Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin.

While the odds makers spoiled the outcome of the match with Bray Wyatt the huge favorite to win, the way he won was what made watching the Elimination Chamber special. Brya Wyatt pinned John Cena and AJ Styles, with no shenanigans, to win the world championship.

The fact that Bray Wyatt pinned the top wrestler in the WWE for over 15 years now and the best wrestler in the WWE throughout 2016 speaks wonders. The fact that Bray Wyatt did it without the Wyatt Family means even more.

In the USA Today interview, Bray Wyatt said that he didn’t need his family anymore and from here out it was all about himself.

“Ever since I got here, I’ve gotten more vicious, I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger. The Wyatt Family has petered in numbers, but I don’t feel like I need them anymore. I don’t feel like I ever needed them and I certainly didn’t need Luke Harper. Going forward, this is all about me.”

Interestingly, the man who helped end the Wyatt Family is the same man that Bray faces at WrestleMania. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble, and that means he gets the world title shot for the belt that Wyatt owns. This comes after Orton and Bray became the world tag team champions, the first title that he held in the WWE since introducing the Wyatt Family in 2013.

When the Wyatt Family first debuted in the WWE, it was Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Harper and Rowan were tag team champions in NXT before moving up but their arrival, while amazing at the time, was overshadowed by the arrival of The Shield.

The Shield won many titles while the Wyatt Family just seemed to exist to put over Bray and mess with people like Daniel Bryan and John Cena. However, from 2013 until late in 2016, no one in the Wyatt Family won a title in the WWE.

After injuries to Rowan, the Wyatt Family brought in Braun Strowman but the WWE brand split ended that. Then, after the Wyatt Family dominated a feud with Randy Orton, he chose to join the Wyatt Family. It was at this time that they finally won titles as Bray and Randy Orton won the SmackDown Live tag team titles.

Quickly, Randy Orton began to push Luke Harper around until he finally succeeded in pushing Harper out of the Wyatt Family and Bray chose to side with Orton. The Wyatt Family lost the titles to American Alpha and things moved on to Elimination Chamber.

Not only did Bray win the WWE world championship, but Randy Orton beat Luke Harper in one of the best matches on the entire show. After he won the title, Randy Orton came out and stared him down and fans realized the Wyatt Family was no longer there to back up their former leader.

Bray Wyatt doesn’t seem fazed and feels that the Age of Wyatt is here and told ESPN that he is excited for his next step.

“This is something that cements my legacy. This is something that I’ve accomplished — but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here.”

Bray Wyatt is the first member of his family to win the WWE world championship – a family that includes his father Mike “IRS” Rotunda, his uncle Barry Windham, and his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan.

[Featured Image by WWE]