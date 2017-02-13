Is Tamar Braxton Still Throwing Shade At ‘The Real’? ‘Look Back At It!’

It looks like Tamar Braxton may still be in a shade war The Real after her former co-hosts hit the red carpet without her, months after she was fired from the daytime talk show.

Tamar and her former co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley appeared to throw some subtle shade at each other on Instagram over the weekend after the remaining The Real co-hosts walked one of their first red carpets as a four piece after Tamar was fired last year.

The latest round of shade appeared to go down after Tamar’s former co-hosts took to the social media site to post shots of themselves walking the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards on February 10, while Tamar appeared to hit back while attending Clive Davis’s annual Pre-Grammy gala on day later on February 11.

While Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie blew up their respective Instagram feeds with selfies and photos from their night out together, Braxton then took to the social media site to post a shot of herself on the red carpet at her event, in which she appeared to diss The Real by admitting that she’s the one fans really want to see by teasing that “Tamartian season” is coming.

“I think EVERYONE is ready for #tamartianseason…. #cantWAIT,” Tamar captioned her photo, which is likely referring to the new season of her family’s reality show Braxton Family Values, her upcoming new album, and Braxton’s own talk show produced by Steve Harvey, The Tamar Braxton Show, which it’s thought could go head to head with The Real.

But the alleged shade wasn’t done there.

After Tamar’s remarks, her former The Real co-hosts may have hit back at their former friend with a subtle diss of their own after the group posted a slew of snaps from their second night out as a foursome, attending the second night of the award show.

Jeannie posted a snap of herself, Tamera, Loni and Jeannie posing outside the venue to Instagram, which she captioned, “THIS.. is for our REAL fans”.

Adrienne, who grew famously close to Tamar Braxton during their time together on The Real, then posted a similar image to her account, writing, “Always the best of times with these women! Love you @tameramowrytwo @comiclonilove @thejeanniemai @therealdaytime #TheReal #NAACP” after months of feud drama between the ladies and Tamar following her firing from the show in May.

Though none of the ladies mentioned Tamar in their posts, nor did Braxton respond in kind by directly addressing her former friends amid their feud and the latest shade rumors, Braxton did appear to get in one final dig after her former The Real co-hosts walked the red carpet as a four piece.

Posting another photo from her night at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party, Tamar captioned a shot of herself looking back while leaving the music event, “Look back at it!” alongside a side-eye emoji, just days after The Real was accused of dissing Braxton by hiring her friends as temporary co-hosts.

Though the apparent shade as the ladies continue to host The Real without Tamar appeared to be pretty cryptic, Braxton has been pretty vocal when it comes to dissing her former show over the past few months.

Tamar most recently claimed that her former co-hosts were “liars” in a slew of Instagram comments in December, in which she hinted that Adrienne, Tamera, Loni and Jeannie knew about her firing from The Real, despite the co-hosts claiming on multiple occasions that they were unaware Braxton was about to be let go.

The latest round of shade also came after Braxton also mocked The Real during a recent talk show appearance after making it pretty clear on social media that she was locked in a nasty feud with her former friends.

Adrienne previously spoke out about her broken friendship with Braxton last year, claiming that things have turned “uncomfortable” between The Real ladies and Braxton after Tamar’s departure from the show turned seriously sour and sparked a nasty feud between the former co-hosts.

“It’s all so uncomfortable and change sucks,” Adrienne told radio host Angie Martinez of her feud at the time, “but what I will say is, the four of us even having to go through that, it makes you stronger, it makes your bond stronger.”

Do you think The Real’s Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley and former co-host Tamar Braxton were throwing some subtle shade at each other on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]