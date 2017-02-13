Will President Donald Trump Be Impeached? You Can ‘Bet’ On It

Petitions for Donald Trump to be impeached are rising around the country at breakneck speeds. Daily, headlines crop up with updates and the latest news about President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment drives. However, for some, it may be a safe “bet” to take — especially if you’re a gambling person.

On Sunday, Politico ran a headline titled, “Trump impeached? You can bet on it.” At a glance, it appears like an opinion piece that makes a strong hunch at the New York billionaire being indicted for malfeasance in office, as Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution allows, according to Heritage.

Instead, the article is about Donald Trump impeachment odds for betting houses and sportsbooks around the globe.

The odds Donald Trump will be impeached are almost 2:1 https://t.co/bgzuOcA0T6 pic.twitter.com/NgnmDVG0bV — Fast Company (@FastCompany) February 2, 2017

Typically, betting parlors’ patrons place wagers on horses (Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, Belmont Stakes, etc.), basketball (March Madness, NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl), Hockey (Stanley Cup), the Olympics and a host of “proposition bets” (What player will score the first goal?). But did you know you can place bets on Trump’s impeachment?

Critics — and even some supporters — are growing more assured by the day that the Republican president will be impeached early on in his political career. Reportedly, many are betting on the possibility Trump is censured.

The prevailing thought among international gambling establishments is Donald Trump will take a rapid fall. As a consequence, booking odds suggest bettors should “take action” at the rare possibility of impeachment.

Paradoxically, the probabilities are not as far-fetched as one may think, as sources report. Take for example the British oddsmaking juggernaut, Ladbrokes. The group’s odds reflect an 11-10 chance Donald Trump is impeached at some point during his tenure. Simply stated, for every $10 you wager, $11 is returned to you.

Heritage says that the House of Representatives has the “sole” authority to issue Articles of Impeachment. Currently, the Republicans have a majority in the legislature. In another paradox, Paddy Power, an Irish bookmaker, gives Trump a 4 to 1 chance at being impeached in 2017.

The online site, Bovada, has among the best odds available against the real estate magnate. For a $100 wager, you win $180 if President Trump doesn’t last in office for a full term. However, there’s a caveat: if the commander in chief dies during his first term, all original bets are returned.

Overseas betting on politics is nothing new albeit for novelty purposes. Due to Trump’s international celebrity — good, bad or indifferent — professional bookies are getting in the action and taking advantage of the nonstop headlines about the Trump White House.

British gambling company gives 50% odds of Donald Trump impeachment – Mic https://t.co/OrZXcDQo2S pic.twitter.com/0CBrGVo0AS — Austin Rankin (@austin34rankin) January 12, 2017

Alex Donohue is the Public Relations manager with Ladbrokes. He recently talked about the enormous market and frenzy created by Donald Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton and growing support to impeach him.

“From a betting perspective, Donald Trump’s presidency has triggered a massive boom for these kinds of markets. With Donald Trump, everything he does, it can be turned into speculation, and that can be turned into gambling.”

According to the Portland Mercury, Americans are rapidly showing signs of supporting efforts to impeach Donald Trump. Based on a new national survey by Public Policy Polling, those “for” and “against” sides are roughly the same.

“Just three weeks into his administration, voters are already evenly divided on the issue of impeaching Trump with 46% in favor and 46% opposed. Support for impeaching Trump has crept up from 35% 2 weeks ago, to 40% last week, to its 46% standing this week. While Clinton voters initially only supported Trump’s impeachment 65/14, after seeing him in office over the last few weeks that’s gone up already to 83/6.”

Investigate Donald Trump bc HALF the damn country wants to bring him up on impeachment during honeymoon phase, per 1/9/17 #resist #impeach45 pic.twitter.com/P4kkMODyXC — TeyV Green ❄ (@TeyV_Green) February 11, 2017

Waging houses cite Trump’s rabble-rouser rhetoric and eccentric style of managing as reasons impeachment is a matter of “when” and not “if.”

In the end, whether or not Donald Trump is impeached depends largely on his core support and the Republican Party. However, “loser” insults to an elder statesman like John McCain recently, as Salon reported, doesn’t make an ironclad case against impeachment.

Are you for or against impeaching Donald Trump? What are the odds of Congress formally beginning the process?

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]