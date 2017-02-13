Scheana Shay Feeling Like A Disappointment After Divorce And ‘Pump Rules’ Drama

Scheana Shay has been through quite a bit on this season of Vanderpump Rules thus far, as her friends have turned their backs on her. In addition, her marriage to Mike Shay is slowly falling apart in front of the cameras, as she has revealed that he disappears throughout the night to work on music and doesn’t always come home. And as a result, the two have decided to divorce. They announced their divorce just days before the new season of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo. But it sounds like Scheana can’t vent her frustrations on Twitter these days without people attacking her for wanting sympathy.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she has a lot on her mind, but people aren’t giving her the support or sympathy that she may have been looking for. As it turns out, Scheana may have been looking for support from her Twitter followers and it sounds like she isn’t getting it.

“I have a lot on my mind today…,” Scheana Shay revealed on Twitter, to which one person replied, “Stop begging for unwarranted sympathy!!” and Scheana was shocked, writing back, “So by me tweeting MY feelings on MY Twitter is begging?”

Last night was a good night… @nightcap_pr @houseofcb #okmagzine ♥️ A photo posted by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Of course, the tweets that Scheana was sharing could have something to do with her friendships on Vanderpump Rules. Jax Taylor has previously revealed that the drama continues even after the show is over and the producers have left SUR behind. They aren’t filming right now, but the drama continues and maybe Shay is feeling like she’s disappointing everyone these days. And maybe people are mad at her right now.

“I feel like someone is always mad at me or I’m always a disappointment to someone. #CantWin,” Scheana Shay later revealed on Twitter, to which one person offered up some encouragement, writing, “Aw, you’re not a disappointment. People need to just chill out & stop getting mad at every single thing. You’re fine, cheer up.”

The reason why people aren’t giving her any encouragement could be because she’s often looking for sympathy. Plus, Scheana tends to play the victim role quite a bit, including in her friendships and in her marriage. Fans of the show want her to put on her big girl pants and stand up for herself, especially when people make her feel bad about herself.

“Scheana honey you really need to pull up your big girl panties and tell those three twatwaffles you call friends to f*ck off,” one person wrote, while another added, “Girl, you’ve got to stop worrying about pleasing everybody else and worry about making yourself happy.”

Monday Pump Day! An all new #PumpRules tonight at 9pm only by @bravotv! (I didn't crop this pic to be catty, I simply zoomed in Bc everyone else already posted it) ♥️ all of my pump girls mucho!!!! A photo posted by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

It was only a few months ago that Shay issued a divorce statement, sharing that they were ending their marriage after a few years. Even though they had been friends for years, marriage just didn’t work for them and they were better off as friends.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” read the official divorce statement from Scheana Shay and her estranged husband Mike, according to US Weekly.

What do you think of Scheana Shay’s tweets about feeling like a disappointment? Do you think her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are being mean to her these days?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]