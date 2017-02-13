‘Dance Moms’ Season 7 Spoilers: ALDC VS Candy Apples In Episode 12 [PROMO]

Dance Moms Season 7 returns with an all-new episode, Tuesday, February 14 with “It’s Not Always Sunny In Pittsburgh.” According to the official synopsis and latest spoilers, episode 12 will see Abby Lee Miller and the rest of the ALDC team return to their old studio in Pittsburgh.

Abby Lee Miller cannot help but feel emotional after seeing her old studio, which has now been turned to Appolonia Leake Dance Company. As seen in the promo for Dance Moms Season 7 episode 12, Kalani Vertes immediately ran to hug and comfort the ALDC coach.

“I honestly have some mixed emotions. I walk into my studio and it’s empty,” Abby said in the clip.

But Abby is not one to let her emotions get in the way. With only a week left until the Nationals, the Dance Moms star wanted to prove to everyone that ALDC is a much better team that the Candy Apples. Pittsburgh may be Cathy Nesbitt-Stein’s “turf” now, but Abby is not going down without a fight.

“We are not going to Nationals as losers,” Abby told the camera.

reunited & back! #season7B #dancemoms A photo posted by @dancemoms on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

The moms, however, cannot help but worry about ALDC’s chances at winning the Nationals. A week in, and they still do not know who will be dancing in the group routine, and who will be doing a solo. Even though they are starting to get anxious waiting for Abby’s decisions, the moms knew that they had to focus their attention on beating the Candy Apples at Sheer Talent competition.

“When we go in front of the Candy Apples, we have to at least act like we’re a team,” Holly, Nia Frazier’s mom, told her Dance Moms co-stars.

Spoilers for Dance Moms Season 7 episode 12 revealed that Camryn Bridges would be performing a solo contemporary routine called “I’m Already Done.” The minis Elliana Walmsley and Lilliana Ketchman will be doing a lyrical duet called “Never Say Goodbye.” Since they already have a duet, Elliana and Lilliana will not be part of this week’s contemporary group routine called “Ghost Town.”

“We have one week until Nationals, and I’m focused on winning, winning, winning,” Abby told the cameras.

A photo posted by @dancemoms on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:27am PST

In the last episode of Dance Moms Season 7, “Leaving La La Land,” Abby Lee Miller was disappointed at Elliana and Lilliana for only placing fifth. But the ALDC coach is even more pissed that Maesi Caes’s lyrical acrobatic routine, “Patience” did not even place.

Thinking that she has given Maesi enough chances in the past, Abby said that the 11-year-old just does not fit with the rest of the ALDC.

“Maesi we are on our way back to Pittsburgh. If you were gonna do a hip hop number, or gymnastics maybe, you’ll be fine, but you don’t fit in with this team. I’m all about up to here with patience. here is no way that you’ll ever be able to be better than these two kids (Elliana and Lilliana) next to you,” Abby told Maesi in front of the Dance Moms Season 7 cast.

Seeing how heartbroken her daughter was, Jamie told Maesi that they are leaving the group. Maesi clearly did not want to leave, but Jamie insisted that they are done with Abby and ALDC.

“Are you sure you want to do this because when you leave, it’s really hard to come back?” Nia asked.

“We’re done. She doesn’t want us here,” Jamie replied.

Maesi’s exit was particularly heartbreaking since Abby allowed her to wear the ALDC team jacket at last week’s competition. The Dance Moms star, however, made sure that Maesi understood that she was only wearing it for show and does not mean she’s officially part of ALDC.

“Maesi, this jacket, the producers asked me to give it to you and I agreed… but this no way means that you’re on the team you understand that?” Abby explained.

Dance Moms Season 7 airs Tuesdays on Lifetime. Watch the promo for episode 12, “It’s Not Always Sunny In Pittsburgh” below.

[Featured Image by Lifetime]