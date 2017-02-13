Kaley Cuoco Flaunt Bare Breasts, Reveals The Mystery Behind Her Instagram Name

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is not afraid of flaunting her bare breasts. The actress, who is currently involved with a famous equestrian Karl Cook, also revealed the mystery behind her Instagram name, normancook.

In 2016, Kaley got into daring to reveal her breast on Snapchat. To amaze her fans, she literally bared her massive breast. The Snapchat picture was uploaded by her stylist Brad Goreski and in it, the actress is seen with a broad smile on her face and a red heart emoji covering her left breast.

Some People wear their hearts on their sleeves but Kaley Cuoco wears hers on her breast! lol pic.twitter.com/wThSnKqjPb — Ghislain Turbide (@GhislainTurbide) October 30, 2016

Kaley Cuoco’s life has always been a mystery to her fans. For example, many always wonder the reason behind her Instagram handle. Unlike others, who use their own name for their Instagram’s handle, Kaley’s Instagram handle name is normancook. According to 2Paragraphs, Norman is Kaley’s dog’s name and Cuoco means Cook in Italian.

Merry Christmas from santa's little mischievous helpers! !!!!!!! Norm, Shirls, Rubes and Rex! ???????????????????????? A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:23am PST

Meanwhile, Kaley also recently talked about getting a boob job and how that decision completely changed her life. During her earlier interview with the Cosmopolitan, the actress revealed that when she was just 18-years-old, she went into surgery to get breast implants and unlike other celebrities, she is very happy with the decision she took.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I love them. I’m super happy. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Apart from her earlier interaction with Cosmo, she recently told ABC News that she has no regret when it comes to getting breast implants and a nose job.

“Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

While working on the comedy TV series The Big Bang Theory, she got romantically involved with her on-screen husband, Johnny Galecki. The duo never officially acknowledged their relationship but their onscreen intimacy proved the fans and the rest of the cast that they were more than just co-stars. During her earlier interview with CBS Watch, Kaley finally talked about her brief romance with Johnny and why they both decided to end it on good terms.

“It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it,” she said while talking about Galecki. “It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together.”

Soon after that, Kaley started dating ace tennis player Ryan Sweeting, and sooner than anyone expected, they got married in California. However, their marriage lasted only for two years. During her interaction with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, Kaley opened up about her married life and how she intends to take things slow in the future.

“Last year was very bizarre. We all go through really weird ups and downs. And sometimes I’m a little bit more seen. And everyone goes through that stuff, so I already feel like 2016 is going to be a much better year than 2015. And you know, it’s been rough, but things are going good.”

As many of her followers know this that Cuoco’s personal life has always made her fans worried, but from the photos that she uploads on daily basis, proves that the actress is finally enjoying her life and has finally moved on from her sad past.

This time, Kaley chose not to hide her romance from her well-wishers and during her recent interview on The Talk, she revealed her true feelings for the famous equestrian.

“We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and a great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it’s been lovely. So great.”

What do you think of Kaley Cuoco’s recent images and her new found love? Tell us in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]