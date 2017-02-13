Nick Viall Had A ‘Major Meltdown’ On ‘The Bachelor’ After Contestant Bloodbath

Nick Viall shed some serious tears on the latest episode of The Bachelor. After sending six women home, Viall let the waterworks flow and expressed his concern that he won’t find love this season. Is this a preview of what’s to come?

According to People, the emotions started flowing after the group date in St. Thomas. Things fell apart once Jasmine kept complaining that she wasn’t getting enough attention from the leading man. The situation really got awkward after Jasmine fake choked Viall and asked him if he wanted her to do it for real.

“I am here do you not see me, I know you see me, I am here. It does suck, it sucks not having a one on one and that is what is bothering me as I really do care about you and see a future with you,” Jasmine said.

Viall eventually sent Jasmine home. Of course, this was after Josephine, Jaimi and Alexis failed to secure roses before the island excursion. Jasmine’s exit meant that Viall had already sent four ladies packing, and he still had a two-on-one date to go.

Daily Mail reports that Viall then took Danielle L. and Whitney on a beach-side date. Although Viall spent quality time with both women, he ultimately left Whitney behind. “I did not think I would be going home today, especially compared with Danielle. I just did not see that coming,” Whitney shared.

Of course, Danielle wasn’t as safe as she thought. During their dinner together, Danielle confessed her true feelings for Viall. Unfortunately, Viall didn’t feel the same way.

“That’s the second time I’ve had someone say they are falling in love with me and knowing that my heart feels differently,” Nick Viall said in a confessional. “Um, that is not a fun feeling. What do you say to someone who tells you they are falling in love with you and all your heart is telling you, no. Seems messed up.”

According to Us Magazine, Viall later told Danielle that it didn’t feel right giving her a rose. He expressed some regret, however, when he helped Danielle to the car. Needless to stay, Viall had a lot to think about as he walked back to the hotel.

“It is tough right now. I can’t help but wonder after tonight, as much as I want this to work for me, it is not. That I want it too bad that I am trying too hard to make it work,” Viall told the cameras. “I don’t know if this is going to work out or if this is the time, as much as I want it to be.”

Viall then walked in on the remaining contestants and opened up about his awful day. Not only did he burst into tears for sending a record six contestants home, but he also admitted that he might not have what it takes to finish the season.

“I just want to be honest. I came in so optimistic about this thing but after today ended I felt like a hit a low and my biggest fear right now is that the same thing is going to happen with you guys,” he admitted. “I really want this to work out but I want it to be real and right and right now I feel terrified that is not going to happen. I don’t know if I can keep doing this.”

That being said, TMZ reports that Viall will pick Corinne as his winner. Of course, there is still a ways to go and anything can happen in the coming weeks.

Fans can watch Viall find love when new episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.

