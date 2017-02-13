Melania Trump Fashion: Semi-Sheer Form-Fitting LBD Stole Show At State Dinner

Melania Trump is rapidly becoming an LBD fashion lightening rod of her own. In the latest news, the First Lady dropped jaws in a semi-sheer dress with the back out over the weekend. Melania and Donald Trump hosted Japan’s Prime Minister and his wife, but Mrs. Trump’s sleek dress stole the show.

According to the Indian Express, the new First Couple played host to PM Shinzo Abe and First Lady Akie Abe last week. It was President Trump’s first official full meeting with a visiting dignitary and his wife since he took office weeks ago.

Donald and Melania Trump hosted the Abes at the New York billionaire’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. While the men were dressed to the nines in tailored suits, all eyes were on their spouses and “who” they wore during the formal occasion.

Melania’s fashion choices were on full display, and the moment left no doubt that she has an eye for vogue. Trump marked the occasion by wearing a fashionable backless dress that dipped low in the rear. The partially sheer number featured layers of lace at the top and bottom.

Everyone’s talking about Melania Trump’s black backless dress at dinner for Japanese PM,, #Blog – https://t.co/rESKz2zdDP pic.twitter.com/A1av96gHbg — ricardo de souza (@ricardojdesouza) February 13, 2017

The European-born former model paired her dress with a pair of patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps with red and black bottoms. The President looked simple, yet debonair with a dark suit, white shirt, and light blue tie.

As Style Bistro showed on its website, Melania has a wide range of fashion tastes and doesn’t appear to favor one variety over another. The First Lady has been snapped in a mix of black and white digs.

However, on occasion, Melania has been snapped in blues, reds, and earth tone dresses and skirts.

In recent history, her fashion choice over the weekend in the black get-up is one of the rare moments that she’s donned a sheer look in post-inauguration pictures. As Inquisitr pointed out, Melania Trump stunned the public when she stepped out in a sheer blue sweater and figure-hugging pants during a Super Bowl 51 watch party.

Before Saturday’s dinner with the Abe and Akie, President Trump and Prime Minister Abe enjoyed each other’s company over a round of golf at Trump’s resort. Meanwhile, Melania spent time touring various venues with Akie.

The two First Ladies traveled to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. Melania wore a dazzling form-fitting Calvin Klein cashmere dress with a ribbed oversized cardigan and a pair of translucent leather flats. Reportedly, the ensemble has a $4,000 price tag.

Lady Abe wore a black A-line skirt that stopped at her knee. She coordinated her look with a white blouse and a pair of black heels during her tour of the 16-acre property.

Later, Melania Trump took to Twitter and thanked the Prime Minister’s wife for sharing various aspects of her Japanese culture. Trump came under heavy criticism earlier when she was not present when the Abes arrived at the White House.

Mrs. Abe was seen out and about in Washington with staffers on the first day of her arrival. Multiple sources and social media users quickly pointed out Melania Trump’s noticeable absence. Some issued harsh remarks lambasting the Trumps for their “disrespectful” treatment of VIPs and Melania’s break from White House protocol.

Later, a spokesperson from Mrs. Trump’s office issued a statement about her MIA status.

“The First Lady was very much looking forward to welcoming Mrs. Abe to the White House upon her arrival in Washington; however, she was informed that Mrs. Abe had previous commitments during her stay in DC.”

Still, CNN pointed out that Melania’s no-show during the Abes’ reception was a break in tradition.

“But the absence of Melania Trump during Mrs. Abe’s visit to the nation’s capital marks a departure from past tradition, something that’s fast becoming a hallmark of this new administration.”

What do you think about Melania Trump’s black dress during Saturday’s dinner with their Japanese counterparts?

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]